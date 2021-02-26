5 best brain training apps to make you smarter

Every once in a while, you need a mental workout to weed out the monotony. It doesn’t always mean rushing to a therapist or seeking some sort of counseling. There are many amazing smartphone apps that you can use. Specifically designed for mental training, these apps target specific brain segments and control negative emotions. Besides that, they also help to improve memory and sharpen the brain.

Despite the common assumption that exposure to technology numbs the human brain, new theories are coming up. There is mounting evidence that takes the blame off from technology. As per the experts at the University of Montreal, every aspect of modern life, from technology to your eating habits – is capable of destroying the brain.

Hence, you may want to take control of your mind before it gets late. Thankfully, the market is brimming with brain-training apps for Android and iOS users. So the next time you are waiting in line at the grocery store, you can make the time worthwhile instead of gazing around aimlessly.

You can plunge into the following fun apps to boost your brain function:

Lumosity has 60 million users across the world. Its Training Program is popular for being distinct and interesting. It alters the difficulty levels and presents customized challenges to the users according to their performance.

Lumosity brings free, daily brain training exercises at your doorstep. These tend to improve your cognitive abilities, including memory, speed, attention, flexibility, and critical thinking skills. There are more than 40 quick and easy mind games that you can play. Initially, there is a Fit Test that evaluates your mental capacity and ranks you against others of the same age group. And as the app trains you, it presents a detailed analysis of your progress.

The developers intend to expand our knowledge of human cognition by sharing the tools and training techniques with qualified university professors and researchers.

You may fall in love with the cute, little, golden robot that comes to explain the game before each session. Even though the games are more or less similar to those available in Lumosity, they remind you of history. The look and feel of the game has an ancient touch.

Like other apps, the games offered in this one target memory, dexterity, attention, and language skills. It has seventeen exciting puzzles with increasing levels of difficulty as the player proceeds further in the game. You can collect tokens from your daily sessions and use them to unlock special modes of the game.

Like others, it gives you a chance to track your progress in detailed monthly graphs.

Given our busy schedules, it’s impossible to expose ourselves to formal learning. However, listening to a knowledge-oriented podcast or a lecture can help us stay aware of new theories and changing perceptions. And TED does that pretty well.

TED Talks contain a library of videos from renowned speakers across the globe. There are over three thousand talks from leaders, innovators, and thinkers. You can search according to your mood or topic and stream it online on your phone or tablet. You can also create a customized list and download videos to watch later.

The app is free to download and contains a massive collection.

If you are looking for happiness as something that is more than a brain-boosting tool, Happify is your ultimate option. It offers quizzes and polls to help you deal with anxiety and depression. It teaches the user to think positively through meditation and relief features.

Happify works on the fundamentals of optimistic psychology. But bear in mind, you must check out user feedback and developer reviews before you go for this app or any other app in the marketplace.

So far, Happify has a good reputation in the market. It comes loaded with useful features.

Elevate aids you to improve your communication skills. It presents daily challenges that test your evaluation capacity and observation. For instance, it gives you a test to spot grammatical mistakes in content. These exercises are short and quick to solve. There are over 35 games that target focus, processing, calculation, language, and speaking skills.

Created by cognitive learning experts and neuroscientists, this app offers personalized brain training practices. It also follows the progress of the players to check their mental development. Then, it gives you a detailed insight into the progress report.

Closing Word

Contrary to popular opinion, technology brings a fair share of benefits for humans. You must know how to make the right use of it. Instead of wasting your time wandering across social media, you must play a useful game. Several brain-training apps can boost your cognitive functions. Spot the ones that fit your caliber and get going.

Do you know about an app that will help to enhance your mental functions? Or did we miss something? Drop your opinions in the comment section below.