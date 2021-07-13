Google is bringing authenticated brand logos support to Gmail

Among other everyday necessary tasks, responding to emails is also unavoidable practice everyone has to go through. Filtering scam emails is also one hell of a task (even though Gmail filters out most). Unfortunately, with time, scammers have also renewed their ways. Email scams are so common these days, most of the time, it’s hard for an average user to identify. In an attempt to deal with scam emails automatically, Google has introduced many features in Gmail over time.

Now, Google announces to integrate its email platform with logo authentication support. According to Google, the logo authentication support will be available to users over the week. Users will now be able to see verified brand logos in their Gmail inbox. The Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) is developed by the AuthIndicators Working Group. Google had made an agreement with AuthIndicators Working Group in 2019 for the BIMI pilot.

Google also shed light on how actually BIMI will work,

“BIMI enables organizations that authenticate their emails using Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC)—a standard for providing strong sender authentication that allows security systems to perform better filtering, separating legitimate messages from potentially spoofed ones—to validate ownership of their logos and securely transmit them to Google. BIMI is designed to be easy: for organizations with DMARC in place, validated logos display on authenticated emails from their domains and subdomains.”

The authenticated logos support will help users identify official emails from verified companies and bring scams and inauthentic emails to rest. According to the procedure revealed by Google, the organizations need to send their validated trademark logos to Google by using a Verified Mark Certificate (VMC). Google has been tweaking around its email service for a couple of years. In 2019, Gmail rolled out the dark theme feature for iOS and Android device users.