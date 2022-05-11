Apple Officially Discontinues iPod After Two Decades

Apple is officially discontinuing the iPod after 20 years. The iPod had attracted the masses insanely towards its music thrills, and it was quite a remarkable experience for music lovers all around the world. However, one era ends here, and new devices take on the iPod. When the iPod first launched in 2001, it could store and play only 1,000 CD-quality songs in an ultra-portable design.

At that time, it was only a magical privilege for music lovers. The gradual passing of time had brought technology to the forefront of everyday life, so Apple integrated the features of the iPod into other Apple devices. Now, it is unsurprising for music-lovers to listen to many songs on iPhone, Apple TV, Mac, iPad, and almost all Apple devices. Unfortunately, the insanity of integration demanded a halt in further iPod production.

So, despite having entertained too many people for too long, it is time for the iPod to stop coming. In this article, we’ll examine critically why Apple is halting the production of the iPod and what significant contributions the iPod made toward entertaining music lovers.

Old iPod VS the new iPod

The iPod has had a long life of 20 years. When it was launched in 2001, it could store and play 1,000 CD-quality songs. Its hard drive was super-thin with a 5GB capacity. Moreover, the battery time was almost 10 hours. Such features attracted the undivided attention of music lovers of that time and had enticed them permanently under the iPod’s spell.

However, today’s modern iPod surpassed the original iPod of 2001. Such as today’s iPod has access to over 90 million songs and over 30,000 playlists via Apple Music. Moreover, there is an astonishing improvement in battery timing and the capacity to run pieces from a colossal playlist. It has connected a community of music lovers worldwide and provided the customers with much-needed music entertainment.

The rising technology and innovative advancement across Apple devices left the iPod behind the competition as now almost every device can play music.

Why is Apple discontinuing the iPod after 20 years?

The most prominent feature of the iPod was music, and it remained popular as long as this feature was missing on other mobiles. Then, after the boom in the mobile industry, the music surfaced on simple Android phones, and Apple also launched the iPhone with the stunning music feature.

It was expected that the iPhone would surpass the iPod in music as the features of the iPhone were more advanced and stimulating. In an exclusive interview, Tony Fadell is the leading developer of the original iPod and said, “It became very clear to us that there was a genuine threat from mobile phones, feature phones. They were adding music, MP3 playing, to the cell phones they were shipping.”

Moreover, one more substantial reason is that Apple is discontinuing the iPod after too long. It’s not only the iPhone the customers can enjoy the music; there are tons of Apple devices offering enticing and mesmerizing music, such as the iPhone SE, Apple TV, MacBook, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. So, from the oldest iPhone to the latest iPhone, customers have the privilege of enjoying the refreshing beats of music.

What is the reaction of music lovers to Apple’s decision to discontinue the iPod?

Whether an iPod or other Apple devices, the music will live on because it lives on. However, there is general nostalgia among music lovers, and some even have shared their thoughts on Twitter about Apple’s decision to discontinue the iPod after 20 years. However, despite all the sadness, the customer won’t face much melancholy as they have tons of other options such as Apple’s iPhone, MacBook, TV, and many other devices. So they will have the same musically equipped life as before the iPod.

Even the music-lovers can access the 90 million songs through the Apple Watch and AirPods. This is all thanks to Apple Music and micro-technology. The customers love the decision-making power and the freedom to decide from an extensive array of options.

Now the customers can enjoy the music starting from Apple Watch SE at $279, the iPad at $329, and can even enjoy the music at home, starting from just $99. When we compare it with the iPod, we get an idea why exactly Apple will discontinue the music icon, which mesmerized the audience for over two long decades.

Bottom line

One era is ending; however, according to Apple, “Music lives on.” It is expected that the iPod will soon disappear from the market. However, it will keep resonating in the minds of music lovers with a nostalgic breeze.

Moreover, we would likely see some iPod modifications from enthusiasts who will evoke wistful thoughts about an era of music with the iPod. Apple’s iPod will take some time to disappear as it will last as long as the supplies last. So, if you want to buy an iPod touch, you can do so through Apple.com and Apple Store locations while supplies last.