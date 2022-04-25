Apple is likely to be Taking Down Outdated Apps from App Store

For Apple, old is not gold as it has started a widespread crackdown on outdated apps. Some apps are running seamlessly and rendering their services to the global audience of Apple. However, this is going to end soon as Apple will remove all those apps that have not received updates in a significant amount of time.

Apple is sending emails to the developers, titled “App Improvement Notice,”. Apple is giving the developers only 30 days to update them, otherwise Apple will take them down. One may think that what would happen to those downloaded versions of apps on the users’ devices? The crackdown on outdated apps would indeed remove all of them except the ones which are downloaded on users’ devices.

Apple sent emails to the affected developers. Apple writes in the emails, “You can keep this app available for new users to discover and download from the App Store by submitting an update within 30 days. However, if they submit no update, Apple will remove those apps from sale.” Let’s know the widespread anxiety of developers and why Apple has taken this harsh initiative now.

Concerns of app developers over Apple’s crackdown

Apple’s ruthless crackdown affected several app developers. Some are taking this matter to social media, like Twitter. Protopop Games developer Robert Kabwe has outspokenly complained about Apple’s decision to remove the apps.

I feel sick. Apple just sent me an email saying they're removing my free game Motivoto because its more than 2 years old. It's part of their App improvement system. This is not cool. Console games from 2000 are still available for sale. This is an unfair barrier to indie devs. pic.twitter.com/7XNcLfiEcR — Protopop Games (@protopop) April 23, 2022

He said in a tweet that Apple is threatening to remove his app from the app store. Similarly, Developer Emilia Lazer-Walker tweeted Apple is removing a few versions of her older games. However, some apps are still safe from the indiscriminate crackdown of Apple. Pocket God was a once-popular app and is still available in the App Store despite its last update in 2015.

.@apple is removing a few of my old games b/c they have “not been updated in a significant amount of time” Games can exist as completed objects! These free projects aren’t suitable for updates or a live service model, they’re finished artworks from years ago. pic.twitter.com/iflH70j7q4 — emilia ✨ (@lazerwalker) April 23, 2022

The concerns of developers are widespread and are raising questions. App developers are not happy with this recent policy of Apple. They want some time to update the apps which Apple is not willing to give.

Apple’s unclear policy of removing outdated apps

Apple is removing outdated apps despite that, it is unclear what is the meaning of outdated for Apple. The company has stipulated in the App Store Improvement Page, “We are making sure that available apps are easier for the customers to find and are up-to-date and fit their needs. We are implementing an outgoing hectic process of evaluating apps, removing the outdated apps which no longer function as intended and don’t follow the updated guidelines.” However, despite such an obvious message, Apple has mentioned no time or date of the post.

Apple 2016 said it would remove all the outdated apps. Apple warned the developers to update the apps within 30 days, otherwise Apple would take them down in no time. Because of this complexity of opinions and conflicting reality, it is unclear whether Apple is cracking down the outdated apps now or this is a long process Apple started years ago.

Moreover, it is also unclear whether Apple is removing the outdated apps which have not been updated in a significant amount of time or the apps which are not compatible with the recent version of iOS.

Affected app developers want to see their apps on the App Store despite their age. However, some other vociferous critics claim that the decision of Apple is increasingly rude. They say that Apple is not respecting their hard work in making such stunning indie games.

Google Play store and app developers



The Google Play Store announces just as Apple announced to remove the outdated apps earlier this month. Google Play Store announced that it would limit the visibility of that app, which doesn’t target the AOI level within two years of the latest major Android release version.

So, the Android App developer has plenty of time until November 1, 2022, to update their apps. However, they have more time and a choice to extend the time to six months in case the update will take more time.

More so, both major App Stores are cracking down on the old apps. This can negatively affect the productivity of the developers as they are facing heavy blows from both sides. The difference exists only in the availability of time to update the apps.

Wrap up

Apple is cracking down on apps that are outdated and incompatible with the latest version of iOS. The app developers are in a tough condition now. The American trillion-dollar company has given just one month to the developers to update the app. Otherwise, Apple will take them down immediately.

The developers around the world are under extreme pressure and they are protesting against Apple’s decision on social media platforms, such as Twitter. Much like the Apple App Store, Google Play Store earlier this month announced that the apps which don’t target the API will be curtailed.

So, this has put the developers in a state of despair. Where Apple’s decision is unclear, why Apple is exactly removing the outdated app, there the decision of the Google Play Store has come with even greater stress. Still, Apple’s developers may come out from this tough time sooner.