Amazon Luna Launches into the US with Free Games for Prime Members

First launched in the United States (US) in fall 2020 with very limited access, Amazon Luna is now accessible for everyone in the US. Besides adding multiple features in the cloud-based gaming stream service, Amazon Luna has awarded free games to Prime Members only. It is still unknown when Amazon will launch Luna in other parts of the world.

Amazon Luna is like the other gaming platforms, such as Microsoft xCloud and Google’s Stadia. Kids, adults, and teenagers have an equal fondness for the games, and with augmented reality and virtually immersive 3D experience, the games are driving them crazy. When the Amazon Luna launched for the first time in 2020, It had limited access through the Invite-only or “early access program.”

As it is now widely available, the Amazon Luna would probably drag many users into this new gaming venture. In this article, we will discuss what is Amazon Luna and what are its packages and features. So, without an ado, let’s dive into this profound article.

What is Amazon Luna?

Amazon Luna is a cloud-based gaming platform that has both free membership and paid membership packages. As the announcement has spread like wildfire that the Amazon Prime members would get free gaming access to Luna. Besides Luna, there are many other channels such as Jackbox Games Channel, Retro Channel, Ubisoft+, and Prime Gaming Channel. You can select any of them.

For now, the Amazon Luna is available to everyone in the US only. More so, only the free gaming access of Luna is available to the Prime members. With Luna+, the Prime members would get an entire library of games. Among game enthusiasts, the Luna is the most well-known gaming streaming service of Amazon with its vivid, immersive, and highly intoxicating features.

Addition of New games in Amazon Luna

Hold your breath Amazon Luna enthusiasts as becoming a Prime member will award multiple benefits. One of the prominent benefits is the free access to the Amazon Luna. It has more features, games, and an immersive 3D experience. Like Microsoft’s Xbox, you could subscribe to the new games and channels and access the free games of the Luna.

Prime Gaming Channel is the most noteworthy addition. Amazon Prime members could access free games and can play on Luna. If you are a Prime member, you would get access to Observer, Devil May Cry 5, PHOGS!, and Flashback.

It is important to note that some are accessible for a limited period only, such as Immortals Fenyx Rising. This game is accessible only from March 8th to March 14th. There is a whole new addition of games on Amazon Luna. Amazon wants to compete with gaming platforms like Roblox.

However, the start of the Amazon was not very auspicious, but now it is striking. With a new “Retro Channel,” the Amazon Prime members would get access to classic games such as Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Metal Slug 3, and Street Fighter II—Hyper Fighting. One more new channel, “Jackbox Games Channel,” has all eight Jackbox Party Pack titles.

To increase social engagement, Amazon is doing all the things such as using the “Luna Couch” to provide the access to the friends of players playing the games. The initial cost Amazon has set for this wide range of entertainment activities is $4.99 per month for Amazon Luna. You can afford both the Retro Channel and Jackbox Games channel in this paltry amount.

Where to play games on Amazon Luna?

You can enjoy the unabated entertainment of Amazon Luna on Mac, PC, Chromebook, TV devices. Moreover, Amazon provides you the facility to play the games on Web browser apps through Android handsets, iPhone, and iPad. To play seamless and uninterrupted games, you should have a constant internet speed of 10/Mbps for streaming the games in 1080p.

More so, you can use the router’s 5GHz Wi-Fi band. Having the Prime membership is beneficial, but to play the game you can accept the invitation for multiplayer games like Overcooked 2 from your friends. This feature works because of the “Couch Mode” Luna has.

Wrap up

Amazon has launched Luna, a cloud-based gaming platform in the US only. Besides launching Luna, Amazon has added three new channels such as Prime Gaming Channel, Retro Channel, and Jackbox Games channel. They have multiple classical games and multiplayer features as well. Using the “Couch Mode” Luna would allow the players to invite their friends.

This launch has opened a new door for the competition between Roblox and Amazon. It is important to notice that few games are free for the Prime members and others are paid. Amazon is bringing diversity and versatility to the gaming world through immersive and intoxicating experiences.