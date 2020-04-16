Some quick tips for optimizing your internet speed

With each passing year, the internet is becoming more involved in our lives than ever. No matter where we go or what we do, we want to stay connected globally, and the only convenient way of doing this is the internet. This is why you can easily find an internet connection in every other household in the UK.

But, just as the use of the internet is common, the constant speed and connectivity issues are also quite frequent in the UK. As many as 28 million households reported not having a good internet speed in 2019.

Many of the times, these outages and speed issues occur because of back end problems, and your service provider is responsible for looking into the issues. But, you can still go about the issues with a different approach and try to boost your internet speed on your own. How? We will tell you in this article, so keep reading on.

Change Your Modem

Often times the net issues arise because of a bad modem or router. So it is suggested that you check your modem and maybe consider buying a new one which offers good specs. Connect with internet savvy and get their advice on which wifi devices are best for boosting net speed or reaching the maximum connection speed.

Router Replacement

Most often, when you face low-speed issues, chances are your router is either placed far away from your usual living space or not placed properly. What this means is that your internet modem’s signals are being blocked and thus not reaching the devices accurately. The blockage could be occurring because of several things such as walls, doors, microwaves, etc.

If you want a maximum bandwidth and speed during intense gaming sessions, then you should place your modem close by. And, if you generally want to increase the speed, then place it where it throws even signals in every part of the house.

Manage Your System

Many programs constantly run in the background using the internet. If you have signed up for a fast speed internet connection but not able to reach the maximum speed, then this could be because of those programs consuming the bandwidth without you even knowing.

These programs could be windows updates, pop-ups, security scans, desktop applications, and excessive websites tabs. Go to your task manager; see how many unnecessary applications are running and close them. You will see a huge difference in your internet speed.

Powerline Adapters

Your internet device is not a magic device and works on specific principles. Its signals can reach only up to a certain limit it has been specified with. So if you live in a house that is big and has many rooms but only one wireless internet device, you would face signal issues.

A solution to this is powerline adapters that can be installed to the nearest part of your house’s remote places and bring the network’s reach to that part. They boost speed and reliability.

If you have tried everything, but your internet is still slow, then you may as well switch and get fast broadband here.