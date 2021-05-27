How to hide Instagram like and view counts

After years of testing, Instagram and Facebook are finally “giving” people more control by enabling them to hide like counts. The company announced in a blog post that the social giant’s apps would let users disable or enable like or view counts of their posts for others as well as hide like post counts of other’s posts for their feed.

In 2017, a study revealed that Instagram is the most detrimental to the mental wellbeing of youngsters. According to experts, the new feature could prove very useful in reducing youngsters’ anxiety and improving the mental well-being of users.

Follow these steps to hide like counts on Instagram Open your Instagram profile page Find and click the burger menu on the top right corner of your phone Navigate to Settings> Privacy> Posts > Hide Like and View counts

After toggling Hide Like and View counts from the settings, you’ll see that all the posts are now no longer showing views/likes count.

Following these steps will not hide likes or view counts on your posts. To hide likes or views on your posts or videos, you need to follow the steps given below.

Hide likes on a new Instagram post:

Create a new post Edit photo/video if you need to On the last page, you will find “Advanced Settings” From there, you can disable like and view counts

Hide likes on a previous Instagram post:

Open a post from your Instagram profile Tap the three-dots menu on the upper right corner of the post

Select “Hide Like Count” on that particular post The post will no longer show likes

To disable likes on the Facebook app, navigate to Settings, and under News Feed settings, you will find Reaction Counts.