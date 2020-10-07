How to change the Instagram app icon on its 10th anniversary

Instagram is celebrating its 10th birthday, and it did not forget to surprise its users. In a bid to share the celebration of the 10th anniversary with users, Instagram allows a feature through which users can easily switch to retro and a few set of colorful icons of the app.
Instagram, from its official Twitter account, tweeted an emojis-ridden message that likely to say, there will be a gift for you after going into the settings of the app. Here it is a guide what the tweet actually referring to, i.e., how to change Instagram icons.
Before making any steps forwards, just make sure you have the latest version of Instagram.
- Land into the Settings of the app.
- Pull down the shutter until you see the party emoji face there.
- After this, the app will lead you to the icon options menu.
At the options screen, if you are in a state of nostalgia, go for a retro; otherwise, there are also colors like Gold, Sunrise, and Pride Rainbow. Personalize your Instagram as you want.
