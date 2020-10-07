How to change the Instagram app icon on its 10th anniversary

Instagram is celebrating its 10th birthday, and it did not forget to surprise its users. In a bid to share the celebration of the 10th anniversary with users, Instagram allows a feature through which users can easily switch to retro and a few set of colorful icons of the app.

Instagram, from its official Twitter account, tweeted an emojis-ridden message that likely to say, there will be a gift for you after going into the settings of the app. Here it is a guide what the tweet actually referring to, i.e., how to change Instagram icons.

Before making any steps forwards, just make sure you have the latest version of Instagram. Land into the Settings of the app. Pull down the shutter until you see the party emoji face there. After this, the app will lead you to the icon options menu.

At the options screen, if you are in a state of nostalgia, go for a retro; otherwise, there are also colors like Gold, Sunrise, and Pride Rainbow. Personalize your Instagram as you want.