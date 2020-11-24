Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has become the world’s second-richest person in line next to Jeff Bezos and followed by Bill Gates.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk has accumulated $128 billion worth, causing him to overtake the second position from Microsoft’s co-founder.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index features the daily ranking of the world’s wealthiest people. The figures have been updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

In January 2020, Elon Musk had 28th place on the list. This time Tesla has become the reason to pull its co-founder from downstairs to a second spot. There comes a $7.2 billion surge in Tesla’s share price resulting in the addition of $100 billion to Musk’s net worth this year. This replacement in the list put Bill Gates in third place; it is only the second occasion when Bill Gates lodge in the slot lower than two. In 2017, Jeff Bezos from Amazon overtook the leading seat and retaining it since then.

Tesla’s market value is approaching $500 billion. In 2019, Tesla launched the Cybertruck to combat climate pollution and achieve more efficiency in auto-driving vehicles. In his blog post written in August 2020, Bill Gates shared his reservations on clean electricity projects. According to him, the vehicles running on clean electricity “will probably never be a practical solution.” Tesla’s CEO made no delay in responding when asked and took Twitter for his rebuttal.

He has no clue — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2020

Elon Musk also has recently raised questions on the authenticity of COVID-19 testing kits. SpaceX founder got tested four times and resulted in both positive and negative. He referred to it as “Something bogus is going on.” Musk, due to his political and apolitical tweets, also had faced lawsuits against him.