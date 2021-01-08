Elon Musk becomes world’s richest person

Elon Musk is now the richest person in the world, leaving Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in the second spot, with a whopping net worth of $195 billion.

On Thursday, there came a meteoric rise in Tesla and SpaceX’s CEO’s accumulative net worth. Amidst the pandemic, Tesla also had gone through a huge surge in their stocks. The credit was attributed to the increase in Tesla’s electric vehicles’ sales as now it also has its Shanghai manufacturing plant functional for catering the electric car orders.

In 2020, with $27 billion worth, Musk was not even in the top 50 richest people. However, Tesla’s share has gained nine times more push in 2020, bringing Elon Musk to second place at the end of 2020. Prior to this transition, Jeff Bezos has been resting in first place on the list of billionaires since 2017. Currently, Jeff Bezos lands right after Musk with a total net worth of $185 billion. Surprisingly, Musk has accumulated more wealth over the past 12 months than Bill Gates’ entire net worth of $132 billion.

The 49-year old workaholic entrepreneur responded to the news with an eyebrow-raising tweet stating “How strange” and “well, back to work…”

How strange — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

Well, back to work … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

Musk also revealed how unsure he was when they decided to materialize the idea of electric cars. In another tweet, he recalled that “At the start of Tesla, I thought we had (optimistically) a 10% chance of surviving at all.” In 2020, Tesla produced and delivered half a million electric cars.