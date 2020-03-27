Apple is offering a 90-day free trial on Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X

Apple is now offering a 90-day free trial for Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X amid coronavirus pandemic. The company’s announcement said,

“We hope customers who are home and looking for something new to master will try out these free trials.”

Previously, Final Cut Pro X had a free trial of 30 days, but it’s new to Logic Pro X. Customers who have already downloaded the 30-day free trial will get an extended 90-day trial. The offer will revert to a 30-day trial once it expires; however, Apple didn’t mention any specific time.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, everyone is bound to their homes and are unable to attend schools, colleges, and work. With these premium professional tools which cost hundreds of dollars, you can utilize this isolation time to master and learn new skills.

Currently, only Final Cut Pro X has a 90-day free trial, whereas the Logic Pro X trial will arrive in the coming days.

If you’re a creator and are interested in using these pro tools after the trial ends, you can get Final Cut Pro X for $299.99 and Logic Pro X for $199.99.