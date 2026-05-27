Connections Hints Today: Clues and Answer for May 27, 2026

Spoiler-safe Connections hints for May 27, 2026, followed by a hidden answer reveal.

Today’s Connections is ready for May 27, 2026. Start with the spoiler-safe clue ladder below, then open the final reveal only when you want the answer.

Today’s Connections Hints for May 27, 2026

One group points toward small community .

. One group points toward classic board games .

. One group points toward homophones of ways of looking .

. One group points toward ending in the “little women” march sisters.

If the clues are enough, stop here and solve the puzzle first. The next box contains the answer reveal.

? Connections final reveal Ready for the answer? Use the hints first. The final answer stays hidden until you choose to open it. Show today's Connections answer Answer SMALL COMMUNITY: COMMUNE, HAMLET, TOWNSHIP, VILLAGE; CLASSIC BOARD GAMES: BATTLESHIP, OPERATION, OTHELLO, TROUBLE; HOMOPHONES OF WAYS OF LOOKING: AYE, LEAR, PIER, STAIR; ENDING IN THE "LITTLE WOMEN" MARCH SISTERS: BANJO, MACBETH, MONOGAMY, NUTMEG

Today’s Connections Answer

The Connections answer for May 27, 2026 is inside the reveal box above so the hints stay useful for readers who want to solve before seeing the solution.

Why This Puzzle Plays This Way

Today’s grid mixes direct categories with wordplay, so the safest path is to solve the plainest group first and leave the trickiest phrasing for last.

Best Solving Strategy

Read every tile out loud, watch for words that can sit inside a phrase, and avoid submitting the first four words that merely feel related.

Connections Archive

Connections puzzle #1159 is archived here with all four groups hidden behind the reveal control.

Source Check

Checked the public New York Times Connections JSON feed for May 27, 2026.