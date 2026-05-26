Quordle Hints Today: Clues and Answer for May 26, 2026

Spoiler-safe Quordle hints for May 26, 2026, followed by a hidden answer reveal.

Today’s Quordle is ready for May 26, 2026. Start with the spoiler-safe clue ladder below, then open the final reveal only when you want the answer.

Today’s Quordle Hints for May 26, 2026

Word 1 starts with S and has 2 vowel sound.

and has 2 vowel sound. Word 2 starts with A and has 3 vowel sound.

and has 3 vowel sound. Word 3 starts with E and has 2 vowel sound.

and has 2 vowel sound. Word 4 starts with S and has 2 vowel sound.

If the clues are enough, stop here and solve the puzzle first. The next box contains the answer reveal.

? Quordle final reveal Ready for the answer? Use the hints first. The final answer stays hidden until you choose to open it. Show today's Quordle answer Answer SLIME; ARISE; EAGER; SHEIK

Today’s Quordle Answer

The Quordle answer for May 26, 2026 is inside the reveal box above so the hints stay useful for readers who want to solve before seeing the solution.

Why This Puzzle Plays This Way

Today’s Quordle spreads the pressure across repeated-vowel patterns and ordinary words that still need careful elimination.

Best Solving Strategy

Open with two broad coverage guesses, then solve the board with the most locked letters before spending guesses on the more open grids.

Quordle Archive

The four Quordle answers for May 26, 2026 are archived here in board order.

Source Check

Checked Merriam-Webster Quordle availability, then used the current Dexerto answer page as the answer-bearing fallback.