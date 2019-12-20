How-ToApps

How to secure WhatsApp with fingerprint lock on Android and iOS

By Abdullah
Abdullah
Tech geek, movie enthusiast, and blogger. Batman who doesn't like coffee. Totally in love with animals, books, gadgets, and writing about technology.

We all should keep our phones secure and protected by adding a fingerprint lock or a secure PIN. But sometimes, that’s not enough. If you feel the need to lock your apps, you can enable it on a few apps, like WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Messenger is undoubtedly one of the most popular messaging apps used by people globally. The messaging app didn’t have a fingerprint lock feature before, but now it does. You can now secure your chats and lock WhatsApp with your fingerprint or Touch ID. This feature is available on both Android and iOS, which makes it one of the secure messaging apps.

Here is how to enable WhatsApp fingerprint or Touch ID lock

  1. Open WhatsApp and navigate to Settings

    Open WhatsApp and go to the settings tab.

  2. Click ‘Account’ and then navigate to ‘Privacy’

    Open the ‘Account’ option and then navigate to the ‘Privacy’ option for further settings.

  3. Scroll down to the last and you will see the ‘Screen Lock’ or ‘Fingerprint Lock’ option

    Scroll down to the bottom of the ‘Privacy’ page and open ‘Screen Lock’ or ‘Fingerprint Lock’ depending on the device you have.

  4. Enable Touch ID on iOS

    Steps for iOS device to enable fingerprint unlock for WhatsApp

  5. Enable Fingerprint lock on Android

    Steps for Android device to enable fingerprint unlock for WhatsApp

Other WhatsApp Guides:

