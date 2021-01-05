What is the best Canon camera for beginners?

Choosing your first camera can be a daunting and challenging decision, but these two great cameras from Canon will help set you on the right track.

Today’s smartphones have raised the bar for inbuilt cameras, and many models allow you to capture some great images. However, if you are looking to develop your skills as a photographer and take photographs that stand out, you might want to consider upgrading to an entry-level DSLR camera.

With so many models to choose from, taking the plunge and buying your first camera can be a daunting and challenging decision. After all, a camera can be a significant investment, and you don’t want to end up spending a lot of money on something that doesn’t work for you.

Why Canon?

As a keen photographer, I’ve always been a fan of Canon cameras. Their after-sales customer service is second to none; battery life tends to be better than a lot of other models, on the whole, they’re very user-friendly and, most importantly of all, they take great photographs.

There are some great models to choose from when it comes to Canon cameras, but here are two that I think are particularly suitable for novice photographers.

The Canon EOS 4000D is excellent for beginners, offering superb image quality and a good range of scene modes and filters to help you exercise your creativity. It comes with two auto modes – a full auto mode that incorporates real-time intelligent scene analysis and an auto shooting mode that acts as a bridge between the primary and more advanced settings.

Suppose you need a bit of help finding your way around the camera. In that case, there’s a built-in feature guide, and it even comes with a Photo Companion app that offers additional guidance, perfect if you’re relatively new to photography.

One of the best things about the EOS 4000D is the cost. At around £230, the model is surprisingly inexpensive for a DSLR that includes a camera body and zoom lens. Ok, so it’s not perfect – the lens lacks optical stabilization. It has a sluggish burst rate, and the rear screen is a relatively low resolution – but it’s a popular budget option, offering good quality at a great price.

Another excellent option for beginner photographers is the Canon EOS 250D. This relatively new addition to the Canon stable is one of the first entry-level DSLR cameras to offer 4k video capture. It’s Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus system for movie and life view modes makes it a great choice to capture good quality video footage.

But it’s not just for video – the Canon EOS 250D also produces high quality still images, and features such as Creative Assist modes, an optional Guided User Interface, a fully articulated touchscreen, and Canon’s excellent Quick menu make it easy for even inexperienced photographers to get to grips with. As one of the lighter and more compact DSLRs on the market, you can also take the EOS 250D with you wherever you go.

Perhaps most importantly, the EOS 250D can grow with you as you develop your skills and abilities as a photographer, making it a worthwhile investment that can last several years.

The Canon EOS 250D is more expensive than most beginners’ DSLR cameras, with prices starting at around £520, so if budget is an issue, you may want to consider buying second-hand. When I came to sell my Canon camera, I went through an online dealer in used cameras, so I know that there are bargains out there to be found.

When it comes to choosing a camera, there are no hard and fast rules. The most important thing is to identify your needs and priorities as a photographer and then find a camera that matches these as closely as possible. Picking a camera is a very personal decision, and by doing your research and keeping an open mind, you can find one that will help you grow and develop as a photographer.

