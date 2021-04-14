Canon announces flagship EOS R3 camera

Canon has started to develop a professional-focused mirrorless camera called EOS R3, according to an announcement. The EOS R3, which is designed as a bridge between the R5 and 1DX series, will be Canon’s next top-tier mirrorless camera. It will be equipped with the first full-frame CMOS backside-illuminated sensor developed by Canon.

R3 will join the RF400mm F2.8 L IS USM, and RF600mm F4 IS USM, which were announced today for the RF mount. The EOS R3 is said to be the “outstanding complement” to the two super-telephoto zooms.

“The development of the Canon EOS R3 and the launch of the new RF lenses are the latest testament to the company’s commitment to professional still and video image and content creators. When the camera becomes available, it will pair well with each of the new RF lenses announced today. Canon is excited to share this news today, and we look forward to seeing the images captured with the new RF lenses and upcoming EOS R3.” According to Tatsuro “Tony” Kano, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Imaging Technologies and Communications Group, Canon U.S.A.

The full-frame mirrorless camera of EOS R3 will feature a newly developed 35mm full-frame, back-illuminated, stacked CMOS sensor and a DIGIC X image processor. In order to achieve the high-speed readout, it will be the first Canon camera to feature this above-mentioned full-frame 35mm sensor. This DIGIC X image processor will let the users shoot continuously, up to 30 frames per second, with AF/AE tracking while using the electronic shutter.

Besides, EOS R3 will be the first digital camera to bring an eye control function. This feature will assist the users when it comes to shoot still images or look through the viewfinder. The eye control function will enable the AF frame to adjust accordingly to the movement of the user’s eye. Canon also claims in its official announcement that the company is also working to enable the detection of additional subject types.

This camera features a professionally-oriented built-in battery grip similar to the one found on Canon’s 1-series DSLRs, which is intended to meet “reliability and durability demands requirements of professionals even working in challenging conditions.”

Read more: Best Canon cameras for beginners

Specifically, Canon says that it will “usher in a new category to the EOS R system” that will incorporate a new classification of cameras into the EOS R system. Furthermore, it will place great emphasis on “superb autofocus performance and speed, with fast-moving subjects.” The company also states that it will continue the EOS R lineup to “expand the possibilities of imaging for users.”