Canon EOS Rebel T6 / EOS 1300D Review

The not-so-pricy option is specced with tried and tested features of its predecessor.

Entry-level cameras have prime importance due to their role in building brand loyalty. Customers start their journey with a brand by using low-priced products, but they eventually become assets to the company.

Manufacturers should give incredible importance to such customers’ views and needs because this is how a brand establishes a firm footing in the marketplace. In today’s day and age, you can get many variants of the camera for a little chunk of money.

A similar proposition is the Canon EOS Rebel T6. It’s Canon’s entry-level camera, and the price bracket to get a hold of it is quite pocket-friendly. Whether you are a student and a part of photographic society or an entry-level photographer, Canon EOS Rebel T6 has gotten you wrapped. We have summarized a list of key features and build qualities.

The gadget comes with pros and cons, and we leave it to the buyer to decide what matters to them most.

Notable features

18 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) image sensor and high-performance DIGIC 4+ Image Processor ensure good speed and worthy quality.

ISO 100-6400 (expandable to H: 12800) for shooting from bright light to low light compatible with Eye-Fi Cards.

Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity that allows rapid sharing with compatible devices and social media networks.

9 point AF system that includes one centered cross‐type AF point and AI Servo AF enhances the autofocus results.

High-performance Optical Viewfinder that facilitates swift and precise focusing to get the desired shot.

Canon has once again played a safe game with the specs portfolio. The Rebel T6 isn’t a very major upgraded version of its predecessor, The Rebel T5 EOS. To keep the camera affordable for most of its customers, Canon has kept the sensors the same as in the T5 but has moderately upgraded the processor to DIGIC 4+. This isn’t a beautiful jump because the Canon’s latest processor is DIGIC 7 so 4+ seems ages old.

The camera has an edge in terms of lenses it mounts. The Rebel T6 uses an EF-S lens, and they are compatible with the whole range of Canon EF lenses. This provides a great choice for people having different budgets.

The native sensitivity of the camera is at ISO100-6,400 that can be expanded up to 12,800.

The camera promises modest performance in the low-light. However, this range of ISO looked quite limited compared with the new companions in the market. Several other features are no different than the Rebel T5, i.e., the camera has the same modest 9-point autofocusing system and a 95% coverage of the optical viewfinder.

You may feel that you aren’t missing n anything, but while playing back the images, you’ll come across a few unwanted edges in the shots.

One major upgrade that the camera received is the LCD of 3-inch with a 920k-dot unit. This upgrade will ensure a pleasant experience while viewing images and menus. The video-calling feature is offered in full HD, and you can have manual control of the video with multiple frame rates available, i.e., 30, 25, and 24fps.

The camera also provides a couple of shooting modes that include semi-auto aperture priority, shutter priority, and the ability to shoot in the raw format. The camera houses an inbuilt Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity. You’ve got an easy way to connect to other gadgets and share your images as soon as you click them. Another positive feature is a generous battery-life of 500 shots. You can spend the day shooting without requiring any recharge.

Build and handy size

The design and build features of EOS Rebel T6 are not a lot different than T5. You will find a textured coating on the front grip and the thumb rest to give you an impression of a high-end elite camera. You can grip the gadget nicely by contouring your middle finger to fit while your index finger releases the shutter.

Top of the build and design features include:

Polycarbonate construction

Design little changed from EOS Rebel T5 / EOS 1200D

Weighs 485g

You will find a quick menu button with a “Q” that allows you to access the commonly used settings swiftly. It saves you from delving around different menus and providing extra buttons for the settings like white balance, autofocus mode, and exposure compensation at the same time. The rear button configuration is not a thorny bed to grasp especially if you’ve used a friend’s DSLR ever before.

The Rebel T6 isn’t a revolutionary thing to acquire as we had been hoping a little more than what we got, but it is a wise choice for those who are saving costs. The camera houses many of the tried and tested characteristics of its predecessor and offers less exciting features that one may look forward to. However, we expect it to easily hook a niche of purchasers who want to start ahead with something as easy to use as the Rebel T6/EOS 1300D.

