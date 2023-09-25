enable dark mode in Windows 10

The latest version of Windows 10 lets you switch between dark and light theme. But Windows 10 dark mode doesn’t work on all apps. Currently, few apps like Google Chrome, File Manager app, Settings, and default Windows apps are supported. However, more apps will be added periodically.

Why dark mode is trending?

Dark mode has been trendy among users and designers. Unlike the light theme, dark mode feels ‘light’ to the eyes and saves from persistent eyestrain. Google also admits that dark mode helps increase battery time, so that’s another reason for adding dark mode in apps. OLED panels in devices get more advantages in saving battery with a dark theme.

Nowadays, people use their smartphones and laptops more, which results in exposure to screens, and consistent exposure can damage the eyes. That’s why a dark theme comes in handy in saving battery and eyes.

Therefore, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, Google Chrome, Slack, and other popular apps now have a dark theme, and some apps like WhatsApp will soon get it. Other than apps, operating systems like macOS Mojave and Windows 10 also get dark mode in the latest updates. This guide is about enabling dark mode in Windows 10.

Steps to enable dark mode

Here are the steps to enable dark mode on any Windows 10 device:

1- Open ‘Settings’ and navigate to ‘Personalization’

2- Click Start Menu and press the Settings icon or press Windows Key + I to open the Settings app. You can also type ‘Settings’ in the Windows Search bar, and ‘Settings app’ will appear.

3- In ‘Personalization,’ click ‘Colors’ and select Dark

4- After clicking Personalization, navigate to Colors and find the option to choose your color. Once you click Colors, it will give you a drop-down menu comprising of Dark, Light, and Custom options. Since we want to enable dark mode, we will choose Dark. After enabling dark mode, the apps and system theme will turn dark.

The dark theme is now enabled on your Windows 10. Users can also customize these themes accordingly, as the latest version of Windows supports custom theme settings. The default Windows apps currently support dark mode; third-party apps will soon get it.

These are Windows 10 default apps with dark and light theme support:

Calculator app

Photos app

File Explorer

Settings app

Movies & TV app

Calendar app

Mail app

Weather app

This is how it looks like in Settings app and in File Manager for Windows 10:

Windows 10 Setting app after enabling dark mode

File Explorer in Windows 10 after enabling dark mode.

Feel free to share the apps you think should have dark mode in the comments below.

