10 best tips for using phones while traveling abroad

Your mobile phone is as essential as a passport while traveling, whether it’s an Android or iPhone, it will work anyway when traveling abroad. However, the functionality of these phones can become restrained due to changes in location and network. How well you prepare your mobile phone before flying off to another country depends on how well you know how to get the most out of it.

Enable the lock screen and set a strong password

The most important thing to do before departure is to set a lock screen on your phone with a strong password. When traveling internationally, there is always a chance of your phone being stolen. Setting a lock screen with a strong password will prevent the thief from accessing your phone and breaching your private data and confidential information.

For iPhones, you can use the fingerprint scanner, and for Android phones, you can use solid patterns and passwords.

Download media beforehand for long-duration flights

When traveling abroad and using your mobile phone, you won’t always have access to Wi-Fi or mobile data. This would make accessing online content impossible. Due to this reason, it is essential and wise to download some content on your mobile phone before your departure if you don’t want to get bored.

Download songs, movies, TV shows, games, or whatever you might enjoy while traveling on a long-duration flight. For iPhones, you can use the iDownloader app, and for Android, you can use the Google Play store. If you follow this tip, you will have a happy flight!

Download maps before accessing them offline

When traveling abroad, downloading maps on your mobile phone is a good idea because it will help you reach your desired destination even when you don’t have any online access. It saves time and makes traveling much more accessible. Many applications allow you to download maps offline as well.

This feature is supported by Google Maps on iPhones and Android. However, it is essential to note that offline maps sometimes do not give access to information regarding public transport. It is better to download your location’s public transport application.

Check for international call packages and data charges

Another essential thing to do before departure is to check the charges for international call packages and data fees. It is crucial because calls and mobile data are essential things needed abroad. Many mobile phone service providers like T-Mobile have switched to an automatic feature that enables the call and data package as soon as the SIM is installed in a foreign country.

This automatic feature of multiple mobile companies incurs high cellular charges and can become extremely expensive for the whole trip duration. The payment packages and services of the mobile phone service providers change over time, so the best solution is to talk to the company’s customer service representative before subscribing to any portable package.

Carry an extra charging wire

Even if you travel abroad or locally, there are a lot of times when the charging cable wire somehow stops working. It is almost impossible to enjoy your trip without charging and using your phone. This makes it essential to always carry an extra charging wire for your phone wherever you go.

Buy or rent a new SIM card for international use

Most of the time, the fundamental challenge people abroad face is texting, calling, and data usage. This problem is solved when you either buy or rent a SIM card for your mobile phone. People who have planned their trip for a longer period should rent a SIM card instead of buying it as it will save a lot of money for them.

These rental services are readily available at airports or some specific shops. Another SIM card usage will give you a new number, so you would not be able to receive calls, texts, and messages from your local or regular use number.

Buy a Quality Power Bank

One of the essential aspects of traveling abroad with a mobile phone is its battery. You will use your mobile phone like anything, maybe even more than you’ll explore places abroad. Many phones consume batteries faster, and due to this, they have to be recharged again and again. The significant chunk of battery goes away while making videos, taking pictures, and using social media applications like Snapchat, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

Buy yourself a high-quality power bank to save yourself from looking out for charging spots wherever you go. By high quality, it means a power bank that has a substantial amount of power. A power bank is portable, so you can carry it anywhere you want. It comprises more than one charging port, which can facilitate more than one device at a time.

Invest in a USB Adapter

Before your departure, you need to buy a new USB power adapter to help you save your packing space. The standard charger adapter comes with power sockets, for which you must carry a separate adapter. Therefore, if you want your things to be quickly charged while traveling, you should buy a new USB adapter that is durable and user-friendly.

Make sure your Mobile Phone has a Cloud or Google Drive Setup

When traveling abroad, there are many chances of your phone being snatched away or stolen. In this case, you need to have a backup of all the pictures and other data to recover it later for yourself instead of going mad over the lost pictures and videos.

For iPhones, iCloud services are used for backing up files and restoring data; for Android, Google Drive is used. Hence, before departure, set up the relevant cloud services on your phone to save yourself from losing data.

Buy a Good Mobile Cover and Screen Protector

Lastly, before traveling abroad, buy a good mobile cover and a screen protector that helps safeguard your phone if it falls. There are many people who carry phones with cracked screens and are then unable to take good pictures and videos while traveling abroad. A good cover and screen protector protect your phone from dents and cracked screens.

So, these were the tips you can follow while traveling abroad. These are simple but essential steps can help you ensure that your phone remains safe and functional while traveling. From investing in a quality power bank to buying a good phone cover and screen protector, taking these precautions can save you from potential headaches and frustration.

Related: