Xiaomi is all set to bring Snapdragon 888 to Mi 11 phone series

Xiaomi wasted no time, and just after the announcement of Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, the China-based company confirmed that its new phone Mi 11, will feature the same processor. In a virtual event of Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020, Xiaomi also officially announced its upcoming Mi 11 series.

The details of Xiaomi’s Mi 11 are yet to be revealed by the company; however, the company’s founder and CEO Lei Jun revealed that the new flagship phones of the Mi 11 series will be empowered by newly unveiled Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor.

Xiaomi, in the past, also was in the news when the company, eventually after the launch of the Snapdragon 865 chip, confirmed that its new Mi 10 series would be among the first phones to feature the latest processor of 2019.

Lei June said in his Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 keynote,

“I’m very happy to tell you that the next-generation Xiaomi premium 5G smartphone powered by Snapdragon 888 will be launched very soon. This is a cutting-edge product full of numerous top-notch features.”

Rumors have been surfacing over the internet that Mi 11 Pro will have a QHD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm’s latest processor Snapdragon 888, features the third-generation X60 5G modem and sixth-generation Qualcomm AI engine. According to Qualcomm, Snapdragon 888 will turn smartphones into professional cameras by tripling the computational photography module.

Apart from Xiaomi, OPPO, and Realme, the SD 888 is expected to power the next wave of 2021 Android flagships from companies like Samsung, OnePlus, LG, Sony, ASUS, Black Shark, MEIZU, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, Sharp, Vivo, and ZTE.