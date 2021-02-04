When it comes to leading the way in the electric car revolution, no car manufacturer has had as much of an impact as Tesla. The US-based car manufacturing company, founded by South African tech tycoon (and real-life Tony Stark) Elon Musk, the world’s second-richest person, makes the best-selling electric cars in the world. The landmark features in its premium lineup make it harder to find alternatives to Model 3 and Model X cars. From the days in a niche market with the release of the Tesla Roadster in 2009, Tesla is well on its way to becoming a household name with the likes of Ford, VW, or GM – so much so that the Tesla Model 3 was the best selling new car in Norway in the 2019 period while considering the Tesla’s competitors.

A few short years ago, Tesla stood alone as the only manufacturer of fully-electric cars with widespread appeal, but now as more and more governments introduce mandates to cease production of petrol and diesel cars, many more players in the electric car space have entered. For whatever reason, you may not want a Tesla – for example, if you’re against Musk’s business practices or if you just would prefer an understated electric car – there are now hundreds of great Tesla Model X and 3 competitors.

That’s why we at TechEngage have compiled this list of the best electric car manufacturers on the market right now, picking out the coolest, fastest, and most versatile vehicles for you to buy right now!

Premium SUV gets the speedy electric treatment

Norway, as aforementioned, is absolutely crazy for electric cars, and in 2019 the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling new car in the whole country. What dethroned it in 2020? This – the Audi e-tron SUV making it one of the most formidable Tesla’s competitors. With a beefy 402 brake-horsepower engine and a blisteringly fast 0-60 mph of 5.5 seconds, this is one of the fastest and most powerful SUVs on the market.

With the Audi e-tron’s new electric Quattro all-wheel-drive system, you can expect impeccable steering control in all conditions, perfect for the snowy height of Canada, the plains of the US, or grand tours in Europe. At the heart of the Audi is their 96kWh battery delivering a range of up to 230 miles on a single charge. If you’re on a road trip, you can stop at a 150 kW EV charging station to get a full charge in less than 50 minutes. At home, connecting to the AC, you can trickle charge it overnight in 14 hours.

Batteries degrade over time, and that’s why Audi includes an 8 year or 100,000-mile limited warranty on any mishaps. Transcend everyday driving with a luxurious interior that includes high-quality leather appointments, remote climate control, an optional air ionizer package, and available ventilated front seats with a massage feature.

The 10.1” infotainment system rivals anything Elon Musk can throw at you, accessing phone apps, media control, and climate control easily from your dashboard. The 705-watt Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium sound system with 16 speakers throughout the vehicle immerses you in rich, emotional sound and enhanced sonic dimension.

Whilst it’s missing self-driving aids like the Tesla AutoPilot feature, if you’re looking for a cool, classic Audi powered by a stellar electric motor, Audi has kicked it out of the park with their latest e-tron SUV. Starting at $65,900, the e-tron isn’t cheap, but for a premium SUV against Tesla’s competitors, this is a fantastic choice for any family or outdoors-fanatic.

Cool, stylish sports car gone electric.

There’s something special about sports cars, the pure sex appeal, the swooshing bodywork that screams aerodynamics, the nimble steering, the sheer character that oozes cool. Porsche is one of the best makers of sports cars. For years cars like the 911, 918 Spyder, and the 718 Cayman GT4 have been staples of the posters in little boys’ and girls’ bedrooms. This latest Porsche is no different: with its drooping headlights, smooth bodywork, and blistering speed, the all-electric Porsche Taycan brings classy sports cars to the electric car table, positioning itself as one of the best alternatives to Model 3 and Model X.

With a 402bhp engine delivering 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds, this car is as much of a treat on a track as it is on the road. With the base performance battery, you can expect a typical range of up to 220 miles, but kitting this out with the Performance Battery Plus will give you an astonishing 324 miles on a single charge. On a DC 270 kW Fast charger, you can get from 5% to 80% capacity in 22 mins, whilst using a more standard 50 kW will give you a 100km range in a mere 26 minutes.

The Taycan Turbo S (pictured above) flips this on its head with its 750bhp engine. The top of the line variant gives you 0-60mph in 2.5 seconds, 0-100 in 6.1! Flat out, this will do 162 mph, making this one of the fastest electric cars around!

On the inside of the car, the cockpit is transformed into a futuristic powerhouse, with an entirely digital dashboard replacing all physical switches. The 10.9-inch central dashboard is beautiful, with the Porsche Communication Management system being one of the best in class for all your entertainment needs.

Porsche’s InnoDrive includes adaptive cruise control, active lane-keep, and traffic jam assist in simplifying your driving experience. Lane change assist and night vision assist improve your safety, and active parking assistance makes parking an absolute breeze.

Starting at $79,990, the Taycan is firmly a premium sports car. If you’re looking for a flashy eco-friendly driving machine in the list of Tesla’s competitors, look no further than the Porsche Taycan. The Turbo S will set you back a cool $185,000, but if you have the money, you’ll fall absolutely in love!

A sleek electric car for sophisticated individuals.

The British carmaker Jaguar has long-since been known for their sophisticated and classy sedans, and SUVs for the astute ladies and gents to show off their style and prestige, and their first foray into the fully-electric world keeps up this suave persona in the times when people are looking for best alternatives to Model 3 and Model X cars.

This built-from-the-ground-up monster packs a 394bhp delivering a ridiculous 4.5 second 0-60mph, whilst having a comfortable 292-mile range on a single charge. Jaguar I-PACE’s 90kWh battery is designed for longevity and supports prolonged periods of sustained maximum power. If you can find a 100 kW charger, you can go from 0-80 percent in 45 minutes, perfect for road trips.

Reducing the space between the car and the road improves aerodynamic performance and range. Jaguar I-PACE’s optional Electronic Air Suspension automatically lowers the car by 10mm when traveling at speeds in excess of 65mph over extended periods of time. The all-wheel-drive system gives this sporty SUV some fantastic all-weather drivability, with adaptive power and torque responses to tackle any off-road driving without breaking a sweat.

The inside is more of a standard array than the other choices on this list, with the dashboard infotainment system pailing in comparison to anything offered by Tesla or its more high-tech competitors. Though, the rest of the interior screams classic British James Bond exquisiteness with comfortable leather sport seats and a stunning glass sunroof.

Starting at $69,800 or on lease at $739 a month, this car is perfect for anyone looking for a true drivers’ car powered by green energy. The Jaguar I-PACE is a fantastic addition to Jaguar’s classy line-up, one of the finest Tesla’s competitors that must be well worth checking out.

Futuristic city-car for the masses

When Tesla was experiencing their meteoric rise with the Model S back in the mid-2010s, there was one manufacturer that challenged their crown: BMW. The i-Series launched in 2013 with this i3 model. Styled by Richard Kim alongside the BMW i8 electric supercar, the i3 transformed the very essence of what a compact city car is and positioned itself in the list of Tesla’s competitors, especially among the alternatives to Model 3 and Model X. There had been attempts in the past to reinvent the compact, like the Smart car in the early 2000s, but the i3 did it right: and with the latest model, anyone can own this futuristic piece of driving tech.

The exterior is sporty from every angle and elevates this presence with modern elements, such as dual-color painted surfaces, elegant coach doors, and a new modern kidney grille design. Inside, it’s more like you’re sitting in a gentrified London artisan coffee shop, with sustainable materials providing a comfortable cabin to drive in.

With a bp pulse home charge unit, the i3 can charge from 0-8% from 3 hours at home, whilst a public EVgo charger charges this in less than 40 minutes. With a range of up to 153 miles or up to 200 miles with the optional range extender, this is a through and through city car, perfect for whizzing around cities like LA, Philly, or London, with its lightweight carbon-fiber design making this car incredibly light, nimble and efficient.

The i3 is powered by a 168bhp powerhouse, giving you a 0-60 mph in 6.6 seconds. The average US resident drives 13,476 miles per year and spends about $1,262 on gasoline. In comparison, the cost of electricity to power the BMW i3 is less than half that. Over the six-year average length of car ownership, that’s about $4,446 in gasoline savings.

Starting at $45,000, the i3 is one of the most affordable premium electric cars and well worth checking out if you’re looking for a nimble city car to rival the upcoming Tesla Model Y.