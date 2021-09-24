Microsoft Surface Pro 8: 120Hz display, Thunderbolt and more

Microsoft has announced an upgraded Surface Pro 8. This upgrade to the famous 2-in-1 is the most significant change since Surface Pro 3. With 11th Gen Intel CoreTM processors, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and the Intel EvoTM platform, the Surface Pro 8 is twice as fast as the Surface Pro 7. In addition, Microsoft claims that the Surface Pro 8 is the most powerful 2-in-1 on the market, thanks to significant performance improvements, Windows 11, and up to 16 hours of battery life. However, on paper, the iPad Pro M1 competitor seems to be winning the spec war, but iPad Pro M1 beats Surface Pro 8 in performance, thanks to Apple’s M1 Chip.

Surface Pro 8 / image: Microsoft

The Surface Pro 8 will make use of the new Dynamic Refresh Rate feature in Windows 11. Dynamic Refresh Rate works similarly to Apple’s ProMotion high-refresh-rate displays, which is now used in iPhone 13 Pro series, allowing the display to switch between multiple refresh rates depending on the task. It also helps save battery, since the display switches between multiple refresh rates, instead of consistently using the same high refresh rate. This new Surface Pro 8 display is primarily intended to improve inking performance and make touch-based scrolling smoother.

The Surface Slim Pen 2, identical to the keyboard and pen combo featured on the Surface Pro X, is now included with the separate Surface Pro Signature Keyboard. The stylus is chargeable from the keyboard base and has a built-in haptic motor that simulates the sensation of writing on paper.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 key features: