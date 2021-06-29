Qualcomm announces an upgraded Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G at MWC 2021

Qualcomm has announced an upgraded version of Snapdragon 888 at MWC 2021. The upgraded flagship chip, Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G, enhances gameplay, streaming, photography, entertainment, and more using Artificial Intelligence. Other than new AI enhancements, it also boosts performance, speed, and connectivity.

Superior gaming is also coming to the smartphones as Qualcomm is bringing Snapdragon Elite Gaming features to its new chipset, Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G. As a result, smartphone OEMs can enable color-rich HDR graphics, ultra-smooth responsiveness, and mobile-first desktop-level in their smartphones.

The 64-bit Qualcomm Kyro 680 CPU offers 20% increased core clock speed up to 3GHz (2.995GHz exact) from its predecessor’s 2.84GHz speed. The new Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G has a sixth-generation AI Engine that can perform 32 TOPS(trillion operations per second) for AI-related tasks, making it 20% more powerful than the predecessor Snapdragon 888. At MWC 2021, Christopher Patrick, senior vice president, and general manager, mobile handset business, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, said,

“Snapdragon is synonymous with premium Android experiences. Our latest flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform will help deliver the premium entertainment, connectivity, and gaming experiences users deserve. We’re excited to see OEMs launch with products based on our highest performing platform.”

Right now, there are no new flagships available with the Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G. However, the company says that Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G enabled flagships are expected to be announced in the third quarter of 2021. You can find detailed Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G’s specifications here.