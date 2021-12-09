Oppo shows off retractable camera tech for phones

The Chinese smartphone giant Oppo has shown a phone with a retractable camera in the latest video posted on their Twitter with the caption, “Most pop-ups are annoying…”

The video shared on Oppo’s official Twitter handle starts with a person opening the camera app, which results in a retractable camera moving forward to Z-axis on the phone. In addition, the prototype phone camera is also showered with water drops, which suggests that even though it has moving parts, this tech is waterproof. In the end, the phone drops off, and the camera retracts back, indicating the technology used in previous pop-up selfie camera phones.

Most pop-ups are annoying…



But not our self-developed retractable camera! 😉



Explore more in INNO WORLD on 14/12.#OPPOINNODAY2021 pic.twitter.com/33hgJSw8If — OPPO (@oppo) December 7, 2021

The Chinese OEM has been radiant with prototypes in the past few years, working on great innovative designs, including the rollable camera tech (which eventually became obsolete), pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensors, under-display cameras, slide-out, and pop-up displays, along with other experimental and functional products which might deem crazy for other industrial rivals.

Oppo hasn’t claimed any advantage of this tech yet. However, the Z-axis movement of the camera could have implications for image quality. The tech mimics a DSLR camera which comes with a retractable lens. The short clip shows a glimpse of 50mm and f/2.4 written near the lens, which suggests a better and much bigger telephoto lens as compared to the ones currently available in the market.

The video was released as a teaser for the upcoming annual Inno Day event, where the company unveils different interesting prototypes and experimental concepts. Inno Day event is happening on December 14th and 15th this year.