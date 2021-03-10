Nikon unveils flagship Z9 mirrorless camera

Nikon has announced the development of its flagship Z9 mirrorless camera. The Nikon Z9 is the first flagship model for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted by the company. According to the announcement by Nikon, the mirrorless camera Nikon Z9, full-frame based on FX-format camera, is slated for release in 2021 and represents a considerable leap in performance and technology.

Recently a Nikon executive hinted towards the possibility of a full-frame mirrorless camera in the pipeline in the hopes of “surpassing” the Nikon D6 DSLR – now the camera manufacturer has confirmed it. In an interview, Keiji Oishi, Department Manager of Nikon’s Imaging Business Unit, responded to the question of when will the mirrorless equivalent of the Nikon D6 is expected to release,

“A flagship Nikon Z-series mirrorless camera can be expected within the year, and is being developed with the goal of surpassing the D6”.

The announcement does not provide many details about the camera’s capabilities and specs, but it confirms Keiji Oishi’s previous statement about a newly developed stacked FX sensor. Bringing together Nikon’s revolutionary technologies, the Z9 delivers the best still photography and video in Nikon’s history. The features will cater to the advanced needs of professionals in a variety of genres. Among its features are a newly designed FX-format stacked CMOS sensor and a completely updated image-processing engine.

With support for 8K video recording, as well as a wide range of other video specifications, it meets the needs and workflows of professionals, advanced enthusiasts, and cinematographers. Despite being so powerful, the Z9 offers an unparalleled user experience, from capture to workflow, that surpasses anything previously available. The camera’s resolution and other details are still unknown. Nevertheless, more information about the camera will be released later, so we’ll just have to wait to see how much Nikon packs into the Nikon Z9.