Intel launches its own white-label laptop kit, NUC M15

Since Intel and Apple have parted their ways, after which Apple has already unveiled its M1 Silicon chip, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro at its “One More Thing” event. Now both companies are more inclined to manufacture their own in-house laptops. Not only has Intel launched its latest in-house built laptop in the Next Unit Computing lineup — NUC, but they decided to provide this laptop kit to small companies and other vendors.

Intel dubbed its new laptop as it would lay a solid white-book laptop foundation for its partners. The NUC M15 has been formerly-coded with the name of “Bishop County” comes up along with the 11th Generation Intel Core mobile processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop kit is designed to outperform the rigorous requirements of the new Intel Evo platform brand.

On 19th November 2020, a short note by the Intel PR team shed light on the company’s vision behind the launch of a white-label NUC M15 laptop. Through this latest laptop kit, Intel wants to lend its technical expertise to the white-label market. It could well mean that the Intel partners and other channel customers can customize the NUC M15 laptop kit after the purchase. They can tailor this kit according to their requirements as Intel’s goal is to provide its channel customers a “premium, precision-engineered laptop kit.”

“Intel provides its broad channel members the best building blocks to create innovative laptops for their customers.[…] Ultimately, the Intel Evo platform brand is earned by each channel partner, but the M15 Laptop Kit offers the right foundation to build an Intel EVO-qualified laptop.”

The NUC M15 features a 15.6-inch touch screen and has two internal configurations. It will be available in either a Core i7-1165G7 quad-core processor chip bring together with 16GB of RAM or a Core i5-1135G7 coupled with 8GB of RAM. It will have a 1080p IPS display and a 73 watt-hour battery keeping it awake for 16 hours.

The Intel NUC M15 Laptop Kit brings @Intel’s expertise to the whitebook market, and provides Intel’s channel customers with a premium, precision engineered laptop kit. https://t.co/209IXeEJLC pic.twitter.com/NdmhDo0LxD — Intel News (@intelnews) November 19, 2020

This is not the first time Intel has brought white-label products as it also had created gaming laptops to serve a similar purpose. There is no company’s emblem or name at the back of its lid, giving license to other companies to reconfigure the kit and trade it by their name. As far as the price is concerned, it is reported that Intel’s partners will ultimately determine the selling price depending on the configuration. However, the company is expecting the prices for the NUC M15 to fall between $999 and $1,499.