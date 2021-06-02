How to change the default search engine in browsers

Search engine plays a vital role in making browsing experience better. Some search engines are just not very accurate; hence, they can either boost your work performance and improve productivity or drastically bring it down, depending on the choice of your search engine. You can set up a different search engine from a few available in the browser. Every browser has set a default search engine that can be changed from settings. There’s Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, Yandex, Baidu, and more. This guide will assist you in changing the default search engine for your browser.

Here is how to change default search engine in browsers (screenshots from Google Chrome) Open browser settings Find three-dots menu and click ‘Settings’ Navigate to ‘Search engine’ in settings After clicking settings, navigate to Click the drop-down You can also add a search engine manually if you can’t see your search engine there. Just click the ‘Manage search engine’ button and proceed to the next page. Add search engine manually From the next screen, select a search engine that you want to add or use ‘Add’ button to manually add a search engine for default searching.

Following the aforementioned steps, you can change the default search engine in your Chromium browser (New Microsoft Edge, Vivaldi, Brave). Similar settings can be found in all Chrome alternatives, which you can search using the search bar of settings.