Foodpanda Review – Pros and cons with in-depth analysis

Our life is so chaotic these days that no one has the time to cook, and most of us did not have the time to go out for lunch or dinner outside every day. If you are a food lover and you do not have time to cook or go outside for the lunch or dinner then there is a solution “ordering food online” but the problem these days is there are several online food ordering portals so, how to find the best online portal to order food online.

There are several companies that initiated their mark in online food delivery service. Foodpanda is the best place to order food online. Foodpanda delivers delicious and yummy food of your choice from the restaurant that you choose at your doorstep.

With the reach of smartphones, tablets in everyone’s hands, it is easy for us to order anything online such as shoes, clothes, booking online movie tickets, flight, and train tickets. When it comes to online food from your favorite place by just sitting in one place then the only best choice is Foodpanda. They also offer coupons to save your bucks and time.

Ordering food from Foodpanda is very easy; here are the four steps to order your favorite food from your choice of Restaurant:

Enter your city and location “hit find food now”

Choose the restaurant in the list displayed in your location (See their menu to choose your fav. food)

After finalizing the food click on the checkout.

You can pay on COD.

That is it lets the Foodpanda deliver your food at your doorstep.

After hitting the button “find food now” Foodpanda displays all the information like restaurant name, menu, restaurant type, delivery duration, minimum amount of order, etc. You can also call them on the number provided on their website to order food from your phone. They also display special offers on their home page and on their Facebook fan page like all the other big brands.

Foodpanda App Review

Ordering food online from Foodpanda now becomes very easy, you can order online from your Smartphone from their app.

As most of the people have android phones in their hands, so we are reviewing the android app of Foodpanda. After using this app I must say this is an awesome app, easy to use I have not faced any complication regarding ordering food online from this Android App.

Attractive Interface:

The first impression is the last impression and this holds true for the Foodpanda app. The interface is filled with bright red color with yummy food in the background. When you first open the app you will see the cute panda in red paint with the input area to choose the country, when you choose the country it will take you to the next interface with two more input areas “you city and your location”.

Applicability:

Foodpanda app is easy to use with few steps to order food online from your Smartphone, just download their app from Google Play and follow the simple step mentioned above to order your favorite yummy and delicious food from your Smartphone at your doorstep. You can download the Foodpanda app from Google Play and App Store.

Service:

Most of the online food delivery portal fails just because of their delivery service; they did not stand on their commitment. I have always suffered from these portals. I have decided to test Foodpanda to check whether they stand on their commitment. I am a food lover so I have ordered my favorite Chinese food from my favorite Yo! China. My budget exceeded from their min budget to get home delivery, the delivery time they have given was 1 hour 20 min which I initially thought is too late to delivery but I take that chance. Surprisingly they have just delivered my food in 40min at my have.

The service provided by the Foodpanda is awesome, that is why they stand away from the crowd.

Conclusion

Foodpanda is really the best place to order your food online, whenever you feel hungry just go their website or their app follow the four simple steps and get your food at your doorstep.