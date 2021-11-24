DJI Black Friday Deals 2021

Black Friday is just around the corner so prepare yourselves with the best discounts available on products. If you were rooting for drones or any DJI products, here are the Black Friday deals to enjoy on DJI items. This is the best time to get your favorite drones as retailers like Amazon, Walmart etc. have already put generous discounts on various DJI products.

DJI is a big name in the drone industry and offers incredible aerial vehicles for photography. The company is not offering Black Friday deals on their website yet, but the Amazon storeonline retailers have started putting them on their websites. Do not wait for any more, and start purchasing your favorite products right away.

Below are given some products of DJI along with their specs that are most likely to go on sale this Black Friday:

You save: $100

This beauty is as light as an average smartphone and remarkably captures your beautiful moments. Its lightweight – 0.55lbs/250gms – allows it to stay in the air longer than other fly cams present in the market and exempt it from government regulations in many countries. It captures 12MP aerial photos and provides ultra-smooth footage. Other specs include Quadcopter UAV with 2.7K Camera, 3-Axis Gimbal GPS, and 30min Flight Time.

You save: $300

Get ready to go to the skies with this drone and feel the thrill of enchanting flight through DJI FPV Goggles V2. High-quality 4K footage and real-time HD video give you an unrivaled view. This first-person view system comes with a DJI motion controller, a one-click stop button, and an audience mode. If you are looking for a drone with real-time goggles for a first-hand experience of dynamic flying, this black Friday sale is the best time for it.

You save: $520

This marvel of engineering and design is perfect for capturing moments on your next adventure. It is the most portable DJI drone with a 3-axis mechanical gimbal that helps you take steadier shots. It creates 32 MP Sphere Panoramas combining 25 pictures in just eight seconds. Many other specs such as HDR photos, 12MP stills, slow-motion video, 8GB internal storage, and a 3D foldable design make it one of the best devices of the Mavic series.

You save: $1668

DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone is a dream come true for both photography lovers and tech enthusiasts as it embodies all of DJI’s signature technologies. It redefines aerial photography with its Hasselblad L1D-20c camera that takes shots with stunning color details. It is compatible with DJI goggles, can immediately deliver back footage, and provide an appealing 10-bit HDR video. Take your photography to the next standard with this latest drone from DJI.

You save: $160

DJI Ronin-SC is the most lightweight and compact camera, built to go anywhere, and is the best possibility for content creators. It has a 3-axis stabilizer designed for small mirrorless cameras (under 4.4lb) allowing it to take smooth, stable, and cinematic shots. It packs several other features such as unobstructed roll control, 360° infinite panning, force mobile (tilting), joystick for gimbal control, and sport mode. Get this camera for professional photography for just $279 on this black Friday.

You save: $20

Designed to complement your smartphone, it is a foldable stabilizer that starts recording a smooth video right away. DJI OM 4 has all easy-to-use internal features such as a powerful 3-axis motor, magnetic phone clamp, and ring holder, 0 to 40°C operating temperature, and 15hrs operating time. You can free your creative control with its active track 3.0 feature and create magnetic moments. Don’t miss a chance to get this amazing device at just $129.

You save: $70

DJI Osmo mobile combo kit is available at huge discounts this Black Friday. Accurate tracking of a person with a Controllable speed of 120°/s and active track 3.0 technology allows you to perfectly film the movements. Lighter than its previous model, it is controlled with a DJI Mimo app that supports both iOS and Android.