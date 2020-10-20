WhatsApp Web could soon get voice and video call support

WhatsApp has been working on its next update which would enable the user to make voice and video calls on its web version. Users have been using these two features for years on the mobile version of WhatsApp. The feature is still under development and will be made available soon.

The WABetaInfo shared some set of details revealing how will this feature work like. The report states,

“We have already announced that WhatsApp was working on Calls. Today we are happy to announce new details, provided from the WhatsApp Web 2.2043.7 update! WhatsApp is considering the idea to offer Voice and Video Calls in the next few weeks, even if the development is in a beta-stage.”

How does it work?

WhatsApp could be enabling the support for making voice and video calls on its web version soon. The voice and video calls on WhatsApp Web appears to be in a beta stage as spotted by WABetaInfo. When the user receives a call from WhatsApp Web, a window will appear where the user can accept or decline this incoming call.

Image via WABetaInfo

Similarly, when the user will call someone, WhatsApp will display another form of window, it would be smaller in size and includes the detail and status of the call. The support for Group Voice and Video calls will also be included in the new update.

However, it is incumbent to mention that WABetaInfo has no official affiliation with WhatsApp, hence the details pouring out by their end should not be seen as coming from WhatsApp officially.