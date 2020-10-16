Twitter was down, causes a backlash from its users worldwide

Oct 15, 2020, Twitter suffered a temporary suspension in its operations. In the early evening on Thursday, users found themselves unable to send tweets. When they refreshed their timeline for the latest exciting tweets instead, the microblogging platform started to behave abnormally.

However, the reasons for this application outage has yet to be revealed and are unclear.

Soon after 5:30 PM E.T, users have experienced a couple of problems in loading Twitter daily usage tasks on Thursday. The things were made normal and brought back to its normal state after 7:00 PM E.T.

On their official Twitter Support account, the administration confirms that Twitter was down for many of its users, and they are working on getting things done as soon as possible. The tweet also includes that the Twitter administration hasn’t spotted any unethical attempt aiming at security breaching. The tweet states,

“Twitter has been down for many of you, and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. We had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack.”

After the incidents reported on Twitter, they took notice and got rid of this problem after troubleshooting. The Twitter administration posted the details of the incident on its API Status website. While talking about the reason behind the outage, Twitter referred it to the problems that occur in the server after they made some system changes earlier.

“The outage was caused by a system change initiated earlier then planned, affecting most of our servers.” Twitter Support

According to Twitter, the unfortunate outage incident affected the enterprise, Premium Historical APIs, and Standard endpoints. In its most recent update, Twitter has successfully managed to resolve the breakdown after recovering the v2 endpoints. The official update timeline can be seen here on Twitter API Status.