Things you should pack vs. Things movers should pack

When you have decided to move or relocate, it’s important to remember that there will be some things that you need to give extra care to and will have to pack by yourself, which sometimes we often say that as “Personal belongings.” It doesn’t matter if you have hired movers for the move or not; there are some things that you need to know that you only have to pack. Also, a good step if you will leave all the heavy things for your movers as you’re paying them, of course. And on the other hand, you don’t want to increase your expenses on packing so there are some things that you can pack by yourself. You should know that there are some important things that you wouldn’t let anybody else touch. These are the things that comprise personal belongings. Things which you give extra care also.

Undoubtedly professional movers are good at transporting things, but they are also good at packing. So why not leave heavy and fragile things for them to pack? And all the important and small things we can pack by ourselves. Therefore, packing services can add one more cost to the expenses but packing certain things according to you can be a great advantage indeed. Here, presenting the list of 5 things you should pack yourself and should be there in your personal belongings.

Things you should pack

1. Important Documents

This is one thing that you can’t let somebody else pack for you, right? Especially someone who you don’t know. You never know who will access your details in the wrong way. Therefore, it is always advisable to pack all the important documents by yourself, which is one essential that you should have in your personal belongings.

Personal documents such as tax returns, passports, insurance information, or maybe licenses. Packing your important documents will give you a sense of relief that yes, all the personal details are only in my hand, and nobody else would access it, which is a good thing. Now, it depends on you how you will take all the documents before when movers will come for the packing.

2. Books

You must be thinking about books and thereby personal belongings? Exactly yes, in all the things that you will probably find in your home books are the most common and easiest thing that you can pack by yourself without needing any sort of help from somebody. Ask a book lover how important are books for them? And you will get all your answers. What is the reason to pack books on your own? So the answer is that your dual-purpose will be fulfilled. First, you don’t have to give an extra penny to the movers for packing the easiest thing.

3. The items that are close to your heart

Several things would have more emotional value than monetary terms, objects which are infused with such emotions that you wouldn’t want somebody else to touch it, and to be very honest, movers that you have hired are your strangers only then why would you allow them to touch your such valuable things. Right? This might not be one of the greatest things that should be included in personal belongings, but some things are worth it.

4. Clothes

In almost every case, people don’t like it when someone else touches the same. Your clothing is your thing, and you wouldn’t like it if somebody else would touch it. And one of the too many things that come in your personal belongings? So how would you let your movers touch them? These are some of the things that you should not let go of while you’re planning a move; therefore, we have formulated a proper pack and move checklist for all of you.

5. Pictures

Pictures are the pure reflection of memories, and the time you have spent with your loved ones, it has a sentimental value attached to each picture. Would you let someone else touch it? If you would use, we probably say never. It is one of your personal belongings that you wouldn’t want to forget ever. Hiring movers is always costly, and also packing pictures is something you don’t need movers for. If you want to add one more expense to your list, then only think of hiring movers especially for just packing pictures.

3 things to let the movers pack

1. All the Fragile items

So, are you afraid that your things might get destroyed or damaged? Then don’t worry your movers know how to handle all the fragile items with utmost care and patience. They know how to take one item from one place to another. Movers would know how to take care of all the items which might get damaged at the end if you do by yourself.

2. Items that you don’t know what to do with

Things which have an odd shape, then you should not worry if you are not finding an exact size box for your items, your movers know exactly what to do with all such things. They know places from where to take boxes that will fit in. And also they know how to pack these items with care.

3. Things that need to be disassembled

One of the examples of such items as furniture, it becomes challenging to disassemble by yourself and shift. In such a scenario only your movers can help you. They know how to disassemble each one thing and know how to shift.

Above mentioned were the things that you, you should pack and carry in your personal belongings and things your movers you should pack. Therefore, we have provided you with the list of items that need to be considered while preparing a checklist of your items for the move. The move would never be an easy task to do but all we can do is do things properly so

that it doesn’t get chaotic at the end and leave some things for the professionals to do. But always be careful enough at every step you take.