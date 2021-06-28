Telegram introduces group video calls, screen sharing, and more animated emojis

Telegram has rolled out a series of new updates. Among them, one feature will enable users to share their screens mutually while remaining in the group video call.

Users now can shift from ongoing group voice calls to group video call. They merely need to tap the icon of the camera on the call screen. While the group voice call on Telegram features unlimited hosts, nevertheless the group video call has a restriction of only 30 participants. The company also aims to increase the video call limit of participants soon.

Group Video Calls are here. With screen sharing, crisp audio and smooth animations, all optimized for phones, tablets and computers. This is big – and will only get bigger. 😎 https://t.co/1S7ZkbRhJL — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) June 25, 2021

This nascent feature is available on mobile and desktop. Admins can also pin a particular user’s video feed, which will appear to new participants as the first screen they see when they join. To make a video full screen on the user’s device, the user can tap any video screen.

Sharing screen is of significant importance- another feature Telegram has added. To enable this feature on a tablet or smartphone, users need to tap the three-dot menu button and select Share Screen. The most recent user whose screen was shared will automatically be pinned on the desktop. The company is also improving voice chat audio clarity by enabling noise suppression. However, the users are allowed to disable noise suppression. This new feature would bring Telegram’s video call experience in line with Zoom and Google Meet.

Among the series of updates, Telegram has also introduced some interface-level changes. For example, animated backgrounds are coming to Telegram for the first. In addition, Telegram is introducing multi-color gradient wallpapers that will keep changing as users continue to chat. These updates have also helped users who largely respond through emojis and stickers, and they can also now import new stickers and animated emojis.

In iOS, a new login reminder will be displayed in Settings so you can update your phone number quickly. In the next update, Android users will receive a similar login reminder.

A menu button has also been added to Telegram that allows users to browse and send commands with a single tap, removing the need to paste the text into the textbox.

Despite WhatsApp’s popularity, Telegram remains an excellent alternative. A video-calling feature was added during the pandemic to help it gain popularity. Now, its new group video calling and screen sharing features aim to take on video conferencing tools.

Whatsapp’s recent controversial updates regarding the data security of its users had spawned a news cycle that subsequently shot Telegram and other similar messaging apps back into the mainstream. As of January,

Telegram’s CEO Pavel Durov said the company had 500 million active users, including a large number of converted users who made the switch after Facebook-owned rival chat platform WhatsApp made a mess of its new privacy policy.

Whatsapp users have been using group audio and voice calls since 2018, but it was only in March 2021 when Whatsapp began offering audio and video calling features on desktop.