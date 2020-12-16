The five safest Bitcoin wallets for Android

Up to 2017, Bitcoin and the concept of cryptocurrencies were unknown to the mass audience. It was a territory reserved for nerds and people from the IT world. Fast-forward a couple of years, and millions of people from all around the globe are using virtual coins nowadays.

Some have Bitcoin as a long-term investment or engage in day-trading. However, many use their cryptocurrencies like fiat money. If you are part of this group and you use an Android mobile device, you should certainly consider installing a mobile wallet.

That will help you send and receive Bitcoin, buy stuff, deposit to online gambling sites, or do many of the things you usually do on the go. There are hundreds of options out there.

This post presents the safest five Bitcoin wallets for Android you could find. Some of them support other coins too, but the main focus is BTC.

Mycelium

If you are looking for a combination of strong security and a friendly user interface, Mycelium certainly is one of the best options for Android Bitcoin wallets. The company behind the app has been around since 2008 and was one of the first to dive deep into blockchain technology.

Mycelium was launched soon after and has been improved multiple times since. The app uses encryptions for all of your data, protects your private information, and leaves you to handle the keys.

On top of that, you will learn how to use Mycelium quickly, and there are plenty of interesting features, such as the built-in marketplace and the QR-scanner for quick payments.

The option to use multiple accounts and never send or receive money from the same address adds an extra layer of security.

One of the few drawbacks of Mycelium is that it can be used for Bitcoin only, and no other cryptocurrencies are supported at this moment.

Bitcoin Wallet

It might not have the most creative name in the world, but the Bitcoin Wallet is certainly among the most reliable apps for Android. You don’t have to register or connect to servers; this wallet is peer-to-peer and decentralized.

It’s certainly not the most modern or pretty looking app you will find on the market, but it does the job well, and it protects your BTC.

Bitcoin Wallet comes with some useful features like currency converter, QR-scanner, app widget for Bitcoin balance, and more.

Bither

The main reason Bither is part of this list is the ability to switch between “hot” and “cold” wallets. That allows you to store the vast majority of your Bitcoin securely in the offline wallet, but also leave enough for your daily needs in the hot wallet.

On top of that, your private keys are protected by a digital password, and there’s an automatic backup and recovery for the cold wallet. If you add the fact that Bither is decentralized, it’s easy to see why this is one of the safest solutions out there.

GreenBits

Most of the Bitcoin wallets so far have been creative for mobile in general and work on various platforms, but GreenBits is native for Android. That provides various advantages in both the interface and security level of the app.

It’s compatible with various VPN services and platforms such as Tor and offers two-factor authentication for every login and transaction confirmation. There are various backup mechanisms in case of emergencies, and that’s not all.

You can link GreenBits to various hardware wallets such as Ledger and Trezor or use multi-signature addresses for additional safety. Simply put, this app includes almost every possible safety net in the crypto world you could think of and then some more.

Edge

No list of the most secure Bitcoin wallets for Android would be complete without Edge. The app has no access to your coins, keys, or any other important data. You can also change your address for each BTC transaction and take advantage of the decentralized approach applied by Edge.

The other advantages of the app include the simplicity of the user interface and the opportunity to buy Bitcoin directly via your bank account.