Everything you need to know about new Nokia smartphones

HMD Global has announced new series of Nokia smartphones to be released in select markets between April and June. Among the phones are Nokia X20, X10, G20, G10, C20, and C10. High-end Nokia smartphones include the X20 and X10, while the mid-range Nokia handsets include the G20 and G10, and low-end Nokia handsets include the C20 and C10. Additionally, HMD Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), will be launched in the UK this month, and global rollouts are planned for the future.

Nokia offers different upgrade plans for different categories of phones. A security update for the X and G series will be provided for three years, while the C series will receive quarterly security updates for two years. The OS software upgrades will be available for the X series for three years and for the G series for two years. Here is the detailed insight into the announced smartphones.

1. Nokia X10

The Nokia X10 premium smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

There are three Nokia X10 variants available: 6 GB plus 64 GB, 6 GB plus 128 GB, and 4 GB plus 128 GB. There are four rear cameras, including a 48MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. It is fitted with ZEISS optics. There is an 8MP camera on the front. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 5G processor. It runs on Android 11 and is backed by a 4,470mAh battery.

With the Nokia X10, you’ll be able to choose between Forest and Snow color options. It will be available at a starting price of €309.

Nokia X10 Key Specs

Display 6.67 inches, IPS LCD, 1080 x 2400 pixels Processor Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm), Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460) Front Camera 8MP, (wide) Rear Camera 48MP, (wide), PDAF, 5MP (ultrawide), 2MP (macro), 2MP (depth) Operating System Android 11 Battery Li-Po 4470 mAh, non-removable Colors Forest, Snow RAM 4GB/6GB ROM 64GB/128GB Price Starting at €309

2. Nokia X20

The Nokia X20 also comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The Snapdragon 480 5G processor runs on both these phones (Nokia X10 & X20).

X20 comes in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB versions. The phone uses a quad-rear camera system consisting of a 64MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. It features ZEISS optics. It has a 32 MP camera on the front. The phone runs on Android 11 and is backed by a 4,470mAh battery.

It will launch in Europe at a starting price of €349 in Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue color options starting in May.

Nokia X20 Key Specs

Display 6.67 inches, IPS LCD, 1080 x 2400 pixels Processor Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm), Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460) Front Camera 32MP, (wide angle) Rear Camera 64MP, (wide), PDAF, 5MP (ultrawide), 2MP (macro), 2MP (depth) Operating System Android 11 Battery Li-Po 4470 mAh, non-removable Colors Midnight Sun, Nordic Blue RAM 6GB/8GB ROM 128GB Price Starting at €349

3. Nokia G10

Nokia G10 has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. With up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the Nokia G10 features Mediatek G25 SoC. It is available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants. It has a triple rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary camera sensor, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP front camera. The phone is powered by a 5,050mAh battery and runs Android 11. Priced at €139 starting in April, the Nokia G10 will come in Night and Dusk color options.

Nokia G10 Key Specs

Display 6.52 inches, IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels Processor Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55), MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm) Front Camera 8MP, (wide) Rear Camera 13MP, (wide), AF, 2MP (macro), 2MP (depth) Operating System Android 11 Battery Li-Po 5,050 mAh, non-removable Colors Dusk, Night RAM 3GB/4GB ROM 32GB Price Starting at €139

4. Nokia G20

The Nokia G20 also comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The Nokia G20, on the other hand, uses a Mediatek G35 Processor and 4GB of RAM, with up to 128GB of storage space. It is available in 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB variants. Moreover, it also includes a triple camera system consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera. The phone runs on a 5,050mAh battery, and it is powered by Android 11. Nokia G20 will go on sale in select markets from May in Night and Glacier color options. The starting price of the smartphone is €159.

Nokia G20 Key Specs

Display 6.52″, IPS LC, 720 x 1600 pixels Processor Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53), MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) Front Camera 8MP, (wide) Rear Camera 48MP, f/1.8, (wide), 5MP (ultrawide), 2MP (macro), 2MP (depth) Operating System Android 11 Battery Li-Po 5050 mAh, non-removable Colors Glacier, Night RAM 4GB RAM ROM 64GB/128GB Price Starting at €159

5. Nokia C10

The Nokia C10 comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with V-notch, 2D Panda Glass, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution. Powered by Android 11 Go Edition, it comes with a rear 5MP camera and a front-facing 5MP camera. The device is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

With a Unisoc SC7331e quad-core system-on-chip and up to 32GB of internal storage, the Nokia C10 leaves it in a league of its own. Memory options include 1GB with 16GB of storage, 1GB with 32GB of storage, and 2GB with 16GB of storage. Nokia C10 comes in Light Purple and Grey color options and starts at €75.

Nokia C10 Key Specs

Display 6.52 inches, IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio Processor Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A7, Unisoc SC7331E (28nm) Front Camera 5MP, f/2.2 Rear Camera 5MP, f/2.2 Operating System Android 11 (Go edition) Battery Li-Ion 3000 mAh, removable Colors Gray, Light Purple RAM 1GB, 2GB ROM 16GB/32GB Price Starting at €75

6. Nokia C20

Nokia C20 also comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with V-notch, 2D Panda Glass, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Each smartphone (Nokia C10 & C20) features a 5-megapixel camera on the back, another 5-megapixel camera selfie camera. It also runs on Android 11 Go Edition. The battery powering the phone is 3,000mAh.

Nokia C20, however, is powered by the SC9863a processor, which comes combined with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. It comes in 1GB+16GB and 2GB+32GB variants.

With the color options of Sand and Dark Blue and a price of €89, Nokia C20 will begin to roll out from June in select markets.

Nokia C20 Key Specs