Most expensive Mac Pro costs $52,000

By Abdullah
Back in June 2019, the new Mac Pro was announced at WWDC. It is finally available, and you can now order it from Apple’s website. Mac Pro starts from $5,999/- and that’s not the scariest part yet. It has got robust specs, is incredibly fast, a performance powerhouse, and a dream machine. But there’s one thing that might leave you dazzled, the price of a maximized Mac Pro.

A full-fledged Mac Pro costs around $50,000. You or I am not going to buy it or maybe you will, I’m not going to judge you, but it’s for professionals and knowing the price of an absolute beast that’s out there, somewhere, sitting on someone’s desk won’t hurt, well, nevermind.

Mac Pro steel case lifting gif
Mac Pro / via Apple Newsroom

The base model of Mac Pro costs $5,999, which includes the following specs:

  • Processor: 3.5GHz 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz
  • RAM: 32GB (4x8GB) of DDR4 ECC memory
  • Graphics: Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of GDDR5 memory
  • Storage: 256GB SSD storage
  • Without Magic Trackpad 2

However, if you maxed out these specs then the maximized Mac Pro with 2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz (+$7,000), with 1.5TB (12x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory (+$25,000), with Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory each (+ $10,800), 4TB SSD storage (+ $1,400), all of these cost around $50,000.

If you include ‘Apple Afterburner card,’ it goes up to $52,000, and upon adding ‘Stainless steel frame with wheels’ and ‘Magic Trackpad 2’ along with ‘Magic Mouse 2’, it becomes $52,748.

It is still not a maxed-out Mac Pro. Apple’s website says that an 8TB SSD option is “Coming soon.”

Mac Pro of this much crazy power is only for professionals and feels like out of this world. This price is without adding the cost of $5,999 Pro XDR Display, and it’s $999 stand. The Pro Display XDR with Nano-texture glass, Pro Stand, and VESA Mount Adapter costs $7,197. Which means you can get the whole package for $59,945.

Mac Pro with Pro Display XDR
Mac Pro with Pro Display XDR and $999 Pro Stand / via Apple Newsroom

Are you going to order a Mac Pro? Let us know in the comments below.

Ending with a movie’s dialogue, “The choice is yours.”

