Microsoft renames ‘Bing’ to the ‘Microsoft Bing’

Microsoft made a “shift” in their search engine Bing, and now it is rebranded as Microsoft Bing. Previously, they had renamed Windows Store to the Microsoft Store and similarly rebranded Office 365 to Microsoft 365. Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Teams have already been using “Microsoft” in their names. However, the Surface and Xbox have not been rebranded yet.

The formal public announcement by the company was made in a blog post by Jordi Ribas, the CVP Microsoft Engineering. According to the company, this change is mainly due to the increase in the expanding use of Bing with Microsoft services and should be considered as an evolution of this search engine. For instance, Bing caters InPrivate search with Microsoft Edge, allows promptly searching in the Windows taskbar, searching the office files of Microsoft 365, and powers immersive gaming in Microsoft Flight Simulator, to name a few.

Along with the variation in name, Microsoft also unveiled its Give with Bing plan. This is an extension of Microsoft Rewards, which is a giveaway plan for Microsoft Bing users. The more user will search on it, the more points (s)he will earn.

“Give with Bing is an extension of Microsoft Rewards — Microsoft Rewards lets you earn points simply by searching on Microsoft Bing, and Give with Bing lets you automatically donate those points to causes you care about.”

Through Give with Bing, the users can also automatically donate those points to the noble causes. Microsoft has also onboarded two public figures, Janelle Monáe and Jamal Adams, for creating the influence.

After the announcement, the new Microsoft Bing logo has also been placed in the address bar. The updates for the same purpose have also been made to the Microsoft Bing app in Google Play Store and its official Microsoft Bing Twitter account.

Give with Bing will be available in the UK, US, Australia, France, Canada, Germany, and Spain.