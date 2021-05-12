Infinix launches its premium Note 10 series

The China-based smartphone company Infinix has launched its NOTE 10 series. The series comprises NOTE 10, NOTE 10 Pro, and NOTE 10 Pro NFC (near-field communication). The company Infinix also confirmed that its NOTE 10 series would arrive in Pakistan on May 18; other release dates vary from region to region.

Design & display

THE NOTE 10 PRO received an iF Design Award for 2021. This award-winning product is a perfect blend of the physical and virtual worlds, the soothing tranquility of Mother Nature, and modern geometric designs of luxury brands. There are two sections to the back panel, with the bottom half completely textured from face-to-face contact with the gloss top.

With a 6.95” full high definition display, AND a 91% screen-to-body ratio, 500 nits of peak brightness, and a 1500:1 color contrast ratio for crisp, clear images, the NOTE 10 series delivers an enthralling viewing experience. The crisp graphics and seamless imagery can easily be enjoyed while watching movies, scrolling through content, or playing games, thanks to its high refresh rate of 90Hz and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Camera

With its stunning professional-quality images and amazing nightscapes, the NOTE 10 Series produces beautiful images both inside and outside your home. Taking amazing Selfies is easy with the NOTE 10’s 16MP AI Beautify Selfie camera and two frontal flashes. The NOTE 10 Pro and NOTE 10 Pro NFC are packed with an intuitive AI camera that includes a 120-degree FOV ultra-wide-angle, 5P lens, black and white lens, and portrait lens, all integrated into a rear camera with a resolution of 64 megapixels.

With advanced video enhancing algorithms from Imint’s Vidhance Video Stabilization and auto blur video shooting, the NOTE 10 series also provides 4K resolutions shooting on both the front and rear cameras. It’s now easier than ever to get incredible shots with confidence.

Processor

The NOTE 10 series has been coupled with a high-ended MediaTek gaming processor, artificial intelligence-powered camera, superfluid display, and a 5000 mAh fast-charging battery.

Powered by MediaTek’s award-winning Helio G95 processor, the NOTE 10 Pro and NOTE 10 Pro NFC can handle a ton of data in just a few seconds. While NOTE 10 has been enabled with the MediaTek Helio G95 processor. MediaTek’s Hyper Engine Gaming Technology reduces latency by 50 % when paired with two wireless bands or routers at the same time.

This NOTE 10 Pro and the NOTE 10 Pro NFC provide phenomenal storage capacities of 256GB and a maximum transfer speed of 5,830Mb/s during reading and writing, significantly enhancing the user experience while multitasking.

Both the NOTE 10 Pro and the NOTE 10 Pro NFC are powered by a 5000 mAh battery with a 33W quick charger. However, the NOTE 10 offers a 5000mAh battery, including 18W quick charging.

Users of the NOTE 10 series can take advantage of tools such as Xnote 5.0 to record ideas, X-Proof to hide the screen when in public, and ThunderBackMode 2.0 for switching quickly between apps thanks to Android XOS 7.6 software.

Colors

The NOTE 10 series will be available in four colors, i.e., black, purple, Emerald Green, and Nordic Secret. The later colors will only belong to NOTE 10 and NOTE 10 Pro, respectively. The advertisement reveals that the phone will have two color editions; the black colored phone will have a two-tone design, while the other variant will have a blue gradient appeal.

Price

The NOTE 10 Pro is priced at $259, while the NOTE 10 is priced at $199. The users will have hands-on experience of the Infinix NOTE 10 series from May. However, the company said the prices can be different due to the regions.

Stay tuned for more updates!