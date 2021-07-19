Impossible Foods to bring meatless chicken nuggets this fall

Impossible Foods is planning to introduce plant-based chicken nuggets to its lineup. It is expected that the company will demonstrate the new product to operators in the U.S. next week, and it is planning a broader launch in the fall.

Bloomberg reported that Impossible’s nugget recipe uses soy protein and sunflower oil to resemble chicken. The use of heme, however, which is derived from genetically modified yeast, is not included. Heme is a genetically modified ingredient, made by Impossible Foods, that gave burgers and sausages fake meat feel.

According to Reuters, the Impossible Foods plans to go public within the next year through an IPO or a merger with an SPAC. Impossible Foods, aims at replacing the animal-derived food with plant-based food in the timeline of the next 14 years. Impossible Foods announced the Impossible Burger 2.0 at CES 2019. Plants are used to make this laboratory-grown veggie burger, which looks and tastes very much like meat.

Another competitor with the same vision, Beyond Meat, also has introduced plant-based pork and beef alternatives on its food service menu. Last week, a new product launch by Beyond Meat, allowed it to expand its Beyond Chicken Tenders distribution to about 400 outlets, including pubs, bars, chicken wing shops, and vegan chains.