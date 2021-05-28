TechEngage

How to hide the taskbar in Windows 10

Avatar for Sheharyar Ahmad Saeed May 28, 2021

The taskbar in Windows 10 shows the list of applications you have been using on your system. The narrow array of icons listed at the bottom of the screen helps switch to other applications while working (or you can make a switch by using a shortcut key).

As a famous saying goes: change is the only constant in this universe; hence no one denies that change is inevitable, and more often, it helps keep things in order. Sometimes little changes can also do wonders, and so does the little customization on your PC. Here is a quick guide to help you make a little change on your PC by hiding the Taskbar in Windows 10.

Following are the steps, which will tell you how you can hide the Taskbar in Windows 10:

  1. Find empty space on Taskbar and right-click

    Select an empty place on the taskbar with the right-click menu. This will bring up a menu of choices.screenshot of clicking on empty space of taskbar in Windows 10

  2. Open Taskbar settings

    From the menu, select Taskbar settings. This will open a new tab in your browser.
    the screenshot of Taskbar page in settings of Windows 10

  3. Hide the Taskbar

    Depending on your PC’s setting, select “Automatically hide the taskbar in desktop mode” or “Automatically hide the taskbar in tablet mode.”screenshot of hiding taskbar in settings of Windows 10

  4. Move the Taskbar location

    Look for a section under “Taskbar on Screen Location.”screenshot of taskbar location on screen in Windows 10

  5. Place the taskbar on desired position

    Using the drop-down option, choose a screen edge. The taskbar can be found at the top, bottom, left, or right of the screen.move teaskbar in settings of Windows 10

The elements of the graphical user interface serve the purpose of utility for the users. Generally, they are of vital importance but, nevertheless, for better visual display and to enhance productivity, Windows 10 allows the users to customize the graphical interface along the lines.

