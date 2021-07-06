How to hide “Most used” apps in the Start menu of Windows 10

The Start menu in Windows 10 offers an array of options and a list of apps. The menu allows you to open Settings quickly, take a look at your “Most used” apps, and of course, the Power option to restart or shut down your PC altogether.

Not every time you want people around you to be able to see your most-used apps. This can be due to the looming privacy concerns, or it can only be a personal choice. Windows 10 lets you disable the “Most used” apps subsection from the Start menu.