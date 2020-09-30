How to change Gmail theme

Billions of users around the globe use Gmail. It is one of the platforms that we use daily, and probably more than any service. Professionals have to keep their Gmail account open for communication purposes, and looking at the same old bland theme can be very tiresome. But don’t worry, this guide will help you change the Gmail theme for a refreshing look.

Follow the steps given below to change Gmail theme: First, sign into your Gmail account Find and click settings icon on the top right corner of the gmail.com Under Density, you will find Theme options Select any theme from there or you can click ‘View all’ button After clicking ‘View all’ button, you will see theme options Pick your theme and enjoy your new Gmail theme

By following these simple steps, you can change the look and feel of your Gmail. You can also use color themes, use default images as a Gmail background, or upload a custom photo.