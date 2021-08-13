HONOR announces Magic 3 series, first phones after parting ways with Huawei

After parting ways with Huawei, Honor, previously a sub-brand of Huawei, has announced Honor Magic 3, its first flagship phone. The Magic 3 series includes Magic 3, Magic 3 Pro, and Magic 3 Pro Plus. These three smartphones are getting released in China as well as globally but at a later date.

Since Huawei was banned from doing any business with U.S companies and hence was unable to put Google Services on their phones, the Honor brand was affected due to these sanctions. The company is no longer associated with Huawei, and hence, can now sell their phones with Google services outside China. It will be the first phone to be released with Google services after the US Huawei ban.

Honor Magic 3 | Honor Magic 3 Pro / via Huawei

Speaking of the Magic 3 series specs, the phones have the highest-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, except the regular Magic 3, which has a Qualcomm 888 processor. All three phones have a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. In addition, the Pro and Pro Plus models support 50W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well. The series has been rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, excluding the regular Magic 3, which has an IP54 rating.

Speaking of the display, the Magic 3 series has a 6.76-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The curve display design of the phones has a resolution of 1344p OLED screen. In addition, Magic 3 comes with three rear cameras, including a 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide, and a 64MP monochrome camera. The Pro model comes with additional 64MP telephoto, 3.5x optical zoom, and OIS. However, Pro Plus has a larger 50MP main sensor, along with a larger 64MP ultrawide sensor.

Honor Magic 3 series starts from $1,055 and goes up to $1,760 for the highest-end model. Pro Plus has 12GB RAM and 512GB max storage. The release date is still not confirmed by Huawei.