Google Domains is finally Available in over 26 Countries after Seven Years

Google Domains has waited a very long time to become available to everyone around the world. Not even Gmail had to wait such a long time before coming out of the beta version. On Tuesday, Google announced that the beta version of Google Domains is now out. The full-fledged service of domains is now available in more than 26 countries.

Google has taken over seven years before making the Google Domains public on Tuesday. This long time is suggesting that the company has devoted enough time and resources to upgrade the features. So that it can meet the modern and classic demands of the customers. Folks in over 26 countries can buy the domains of their choice and requirement.

Discount of 20%

The company also brags that it has over 300 different domain endings. On their official website, you would see a promo code DOMAINS20. Using this promo code would give you a 20% discount on the official price. This wholesome discount would keep the customers coming for the Google Domains.

Moreover, the company also boasts of providing premium service and customer support round the clock. The company says that customers would have access to “High-Performance DNS” which Google uses for itself. Thus, ensuring high-quality premium service.

Google Domains Product Manager said in an official blog post that the new and returning customers can get a 20% discount.

Also, there are millions of users of Google Domains who are enjoying the premium, customized, and sophisticated service. In 2015, the Google domains took off with the hope to prevail over the world.

However, it took seven years for Google to launch the Domains service in over 26 countries. After the launch, the service was available in the beta version in the USA only. Following the feedback from the customers and taking into consideration the modern innovations, Google Domains is finally public in over 26 countries.

What is Google Domains?

What is the function of Google Domains? To put it simply, Google Domains is a domain name registrar. Google operates Google Domains. It offers multiple services such as DNS Hosting, domain registration, dynamic DNS, email forwarding, domain forwarding, and website development. Moreover, customers also get native integration support for Google Workspace and Google Cloud DNS.

Having Google Domains, however, doesn’t mean that you don’t need to build the website. Google provides premium services to its partners, which include Weebly, Bluehost, Shopify, Wix, and Squarespace. Google domains first launched in June 2014. It remained in the invite-only beta status for quite a time before opening in the beta version in 2015 in the US. Now, after seven long years, it is available in more than 26 countries with over 300 domain endings.