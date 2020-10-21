An honest review of converter365.com

Converting various files to more usable formats is easier than you think when you have the right tool. Suppose you want to extract audio from video files, change the format of images you want to share with friends, or organize your computer before switching to a different operating system. In that case, you’ll need a lot of patience and time. Luckily, converter365.com can help you be more efficient, and with just one online tool, convert all file types you could have. Moreover, this file format converter won’t cost you a dime.

If you wonder why you should use an online tool instead of installing new software with the same services, there are some pros and cons. Online services of converter365.com can be accessed instantly on any device with a web browser and Internet connection while you’ll have to install software on each device separately. Also, that conversion software might not be supported by every device, but you can use it while you’re offline. In the end, a more practical solution for multiple devices is an online tool.

There are a few reasonable solutions for format conversion in the form of an online tool, but what makes converter365.com different is its simplicity and speed. As all in one format converter, this tool can convert video to audio format, but also document to PDF format, HEIC to JPEG, and much more.

More information about converter365.com

Converter365.com is a free online converter that supports a wide range of different input and output formats. It is conveniently divided into nine categories: image, vector, archive, audio, video, spreadsheet, e-book, document, and presentation converters. Not only is this tool free, but also you don’t need registration to use its services or installation of any kind.

Anyone can access it without restrictions, and it offers limitless daily format conversions. Compared to other popular converters, converter365.com doesn’t have locked features for premium users; all its users can use its settings and options. Also, it has a user-intuitive interface that anyone can use.

Key features of converter365.com

Converter365.com is an innovative online tool that ensures safe and easy format conversions for all its users. The bottom line is, the format converter needs to be fast and easy to use. That is why converter365.com has enabled batch conversions of up to ten files that make conversions process a whole lot faster.

Suppose you don’t know which category your file belongs to, or you have concerns about format compatibility. In that case, you can use the Home page to upload your file and choose one of the recommended target formats that you recognize.

To verify why this tool is one of the best solutions for format conversions, check out summarized features of converter365.com:

100% FREE for unlimited daily conversions

Batch conversions (up to 10 files at once)

Conversion of large files (up to 200 MB)

A wide selection of input and output video, audio, image, vector, spreadsheet, presentation, e-book, archive, document formats available for conversion

User-friendly interface

Download link available right after conversion in the same window

Universal availability across different platforms (Mac, Windows, Linux, etc.) and devices

Doesn’t require registration or installing new software

User interface

If you decide to use this online tool for format conversion, you don’t have to worry about complicated instructions. Converter365.com has a user-intuitive interface that you’ll master right away. You’ll need just a few clicks to start the conversion process:

Add files or Add from URL,

Choose output format,

Start the conversion process.

Downloading files is just as easy. Immediately after the conversion process is over, the download link is available directly on the website. If you have converted multiple files, you can download them with one click in a zipped file. There is no time limit before the next conversion, which means you can continue converting files continuously.

Optionally, you have additional settings adjusted for each format conversion, depending on the file format category. Although converter365.com is a strictly online format conversion tool, there are some basic options you can use for simple file editing. For example, you can sharpen, normalize, change the color of an image, etc.

To make the conversion of your files even faster, you have the option to convert up to 10 files simultaneously. If you have a bunch of files to convert, this option will considerably shorten that process.

Input and output formats of converter365.com

With a multitude of input and output formats, you’ll have no problem finding the one you need. Because converter365.com supports a large number of different format conversions, we’ll name some of the popular ones in several categories to get a better picture of what makes this converter one of the best.

Some of the most popular image format conversions are HEIC to JPEG, CR2 to DOC, WEBP to CDR, TIFF to 7Z, etc. As a truly universal tool, this converter supports many useful video format transformations such as MOV to MP3, AVI to MP4, MPEG to XPS, WMV to ISO, etc.

The problem of format compatibility between different operating systems such as Windows and Mac can be easily solved with the following conversions PAGES to DOCX, DOCX to PDF, KEY to PPTX, NUMBERS to XLSX, etc.

Also, any of the supported formats video, audio, image, vector, spreadsheet, presentation, e-book, archive, or document can be transformed into one of the archive formats 7Z, TAR, ISO, RAR, ACE, TBZ, LZ, BZ, etc.

Combinations are practically endless, and the quantity of available formats is astonishing. Finding the wanted format conversion is simple with a straight forward conversion process.

Conclusion

Opposed to format conversion apps are online tools with the same options but without installing potential security threats to your device. Another advantage of using online converters is their accessibility on different devices. One of the best free online tools for format conversion is converter365.com. It supports many options that you’ll probably need to pay for if you use a different converter. Also, not many free online converters have so many options and input and output formats as converter365.com.

If you need a universal format converter that is entirely free, then head out to converter365.com and start converting your files without limitations.