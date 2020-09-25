Best settings for “World of Warcraft” game

We will make some strong advice on which settings should adjust for better from all the experience we have gained. We suggest that you keep maximum configurations if your device can offer a steady 60 FPS with all configurations set to optimum. Pro gamers also use wow classic boost services to enhance the game experience.

You should try lowering any settings of the game if you get below 60 FPS. Lowering multiple settings will sadly have a little combined impact on framerate drops. If a setting gives a 10% improvement, and a separate setting gives 10%, both do not give 20%, but just a 10-15% change.

Enhance FPS with minimal to no visual effects

Lower the quality of the Shadow to High.

Decrease AA towards MSAA x4.

Such two configurations have a minor effect on the World of Warcraft performance. Changing them off will lead to raising FPS by up to 25%–40%.

Enhance FPS with a slight visual effect

You should take the corresponding steps after implementing the above to further boost your FPS:

Configuration of AA to CMAA or FXAA.

Decrease Liquid to High Definition.

Minimize to high: SSAO.

Lower the distance of view to 7-8.

Decrease the information about the environment to 7-8.

Ground clutter: 7-8.

You can receive an extra FPS of 25% to 50% (in certain situations, practically twice the framerates), but it costs money because the modifications in these settings are visually distinct. Nonetheless, there is very little visual variation, and World of Warcraft would still look attractive enough to quickly boost performance.

Final Resort

Minimize your resolution beyond the screen’s default resolution.

Decrease the standard of graphics to 4-6.

Thanks to the preset slider, the last resort solutions are easy to establish. Sadly the effects on graphics are bad and negative. Unless the graphics level set to 4 and reduced resolution are already unplayable framerates, then it’s time to consider upgrading your device.

Other Key performance factors

Other non-graphical variables influence World of Warcraft output. Consider these potential alternatives if you have already applied the above settings and you stay at low efficiency:

Block Death Knight Sound: Configurations>> Sounds>> Voices Death Knight. Many have recorded a satisfactory improvement in output since DK Voice has been disabled.

Those variables are not related to graphic setup and can (or cannot) boost the framerate. The compilation of non-graphical concerns is centered on and is not exhaustive from our World of Warcraft understanding.