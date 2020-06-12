Xiaomi unveils Mi Band 5 for just $27

Xiaomi has finally unveiled the Mi Band 5. The new smart fitness band has more features than its predecessor in a cheap price tag of $27. The new-gen Mi Band 5 has a larger display, new magnetic charging, and for the first time, women’s health tracking.

The first significant change in the new Mi Band 5 is the better display. It features a 1.2 inches color AMOLED display, which is 20% larger than Mi Band 4. There are many new watch faces available with the newly added animated watch faces, which wasn’t available in the previous wearable.

The band now has REM sleep monitoring along with deep and light sleep. The heart rate sensor has also been improved by 50%. Another unique new feature that has been added in the new Mi Band is a remote shutter, which lets a user take photos from a distance. There’s also an inbuilt barometer as well as voice support along with a faster processor for faster tracking.

One of the biggest issues in Mi Band 4 was the charging process. It was frustrating to make it work with the plastic charger. You had to put the Band face into the charging cradle forcefully, and sometimes it didn’t fit. Mi Band 5 now comes with a magnetic and improved charging system, which automatically grabs the bottom part and makes charging easier.

There are two versions of the band available. The NFC version is priced at 229 Chinese Yuan, which is nearly $32, and a non-NFC variant is available for just $27. Mi Band 5 is currently available in China, but Xiaomi says that they will bring it to the international market soon.