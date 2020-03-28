Xiaomi launches Mi 10 Lite and Mi 10 series globally

Xiaomi has officially announced the availablity of its Mi 10 series including Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Not only this, the company also added a lite variant of the high-end flagships, Mi 10 Lite.

Almost every smartphone manufacturer now makes a lite or e model, which has average specs but same design philosophy. Xiaomi also joined the club by introducting Mi 10 Lite. Unlike Snapdragon 865 from Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, the new Mi 10 Lite is a bit different than others since it will have a Snapdragon 765G processor. The 765G has integrated 5G modem and is engineered to remain cool with LiquidCool tech. The same processor is in Nokia 8.3 5G which costs more than Mi 10 Lite.

If we speak about the display, the Mi 10 lite has a 6.57-inch TrueColor AMOLED panel with a waterdrop notch for selfie camera. It doesn’t have a 90Hz display like Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Mi 10 lite has a 48-megapixel quad camera setup with night mode and dynamic skyscaping features. To take selfies, Mi 10 lite has 16-megapixel front camera.

The new Mi 10 Lite costs €350 for 6GB RAM and supports 5G. Yes, 5G is affordable with the all new Mi Lite 10. The 5G model of Mi 10 Lite has 4,160mAh battery and comes with 20W fast charging. The phone comes in White, Gray and Green colors with €50 more for 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM.