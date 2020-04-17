Moms are always stuck with responsibilities at home and have to be available for their children all the time. A lot of mothers desire to have a career while being there for their children at home. Finding a ‘work from home’ job can initially be tough, but when you begin your search, you will be surprised to know that there are many industries out there who offer flexible and friendly job positions. There are positions available in every department of work, including HR, IT, accounting, finance, medical, health, and a lot more.

This article provides you an insight into the top 10 ‘work from home’ jobs for mothers.

1. Content Writer/Editor

The most well-known, flexible, and the home-based job is content writing and editing. Writing quality content is not easy, but it’s not difficult either. It is an extremely versatile category. There is a wide variety of content writing and editing jobs available, out of which most of them can be done from home. There are many portals for freelancing, among which the famous ones are Fiverr and Upwork.

The content writing jobs are of many levels. Usually, when you start working from home as a career, you might get paid lower than you expected, but it will help you build up your credentials for all future jobs. You can have flexible working hours, and much of the work deadlines are late-night when your children are sleeping.

2. Online Teaching/Tutoring

There are a lot of moms out there who have specialized in a particular subject or love teaching to students. However, because of the busy schedule and having to take care of children, they are unable to leave home for full-time jobs.

Nowadays, it is very feasible for moms who love teaching to start home tutoring. They can either do this virtually or can start a tuition center at home. It is their choice, whatever method they prefer to begin their career as a teacher. They can use different video calling tools to teach their students online.

3. Customer Service Representative

One of the feasible ‘work from home’ job is the customer services role. These jobs are available in abundance on career searching websites. Moms who are efficient at taking calls, responding to the queries, and providing assistance, can qualify for these roles. You can easily use technology and software to start a small home office at home and start earning.

4. Data Entry Specialist

There are plenty of companies that require candidates for data entry jobs. These companies also provide people with options to work from home as long as they are completing their work and meeting deadlines. It is a flexible job that will allow you to manage your busy routine with children as well as will help you take some time out for yourself without getting exhausted. This job requires strong keyboard skills and attention to detail, which many parents possess.

5. Virtual Assistant

Let’s agree to this; moms are best at organizing things. If you’re unable to find something in your home, ask mom, she’ll be there for the rescue.

Moms who have high organizational skills can make a great virtual assistant. This is another easy to manage work from home. Virtual assistants essentially provide administrative support to companies or individuals. The job requirements include social media handling, scheduling meetings, event planning, and maintaining calendars. The virtual assistant jobs are completely done from home, and moms can look for these jobs on career hunting websites as full or part-time.

6. Graphic Designer

If you’re creative, then you have got a knack for designing. Graphics designing can be your game. But you’ve to learn and understand the tools before starting your job as a Graphics designer.

Moms who are professional at designing digitally and visually or love to design can apply for home-based graphic designing jobs. The job requirements can vary from company to company, but mostly it is all about social posts designing, creating logos, designing websites, business cards, and other tasks related to design. Workers can freely decide the schedule of home-based jobs.

7. Social Media Management

A lot of companies offer remote jobs for social media managers. Moms who love using social media and handle it quite well for the businesses can apply easily for such vacancies. There are a lot of women who are handling social media pages for different teams and individuals from home while managing their busy life.

Mostly the social media specialists are responsible for creating and promoting social media pages for companies and running advertising campaigns to market the products and services. Moreover, they have to write and post content on these pages. Moms can opt-in for these jobs on a full or part-time basis.

8. Proofreaders

If you are good with English grammar and also have a keen eye for proofreading, you can opt for proofreading jobs. These jobs are easily available on plenty of freelancing websites and require great attention to detail, which the moms are already good at. If you are good at finding even the smallest of the errors in the content, formatting, and consistency, then you are the perfect fit for this job. This job can be done remotely with the option of full and part-time working hours.

9. Transcriptionist

A person with good typing skills can have this job. You can easily earn some cash while being at home, taking care of your children at the same time. Being a good typist can help you become a transcriptionist in both the legal and medical fields. Other than good typing speed, this job requires accuracy and good grammar. The payment is usually made depending on the number of lines or words typed per hour.

10. Be a Blogger

One of the trendy home-based jobs is blogging. Blogging is an excellent way that allows people, especially women, to make money. You can pursue it as a passion and earn money as well. It’s a type of freelance/telecommute job that helps you earn while sitting at home.

Blogging includes writing different types of blogs depending on your interest, such as travel, style, food, and fashion. The categories could be extended depending on the type of content bloggers want to share while sitting back at home. Make your social media account and start blogging right away.

Many mothers are bound with the day to day chores of their household and babysitting their children. If they want to earn some pocket money and do not want to rely every time on their partners for money, the aforementioned freelance jobs are the best option for them to avail. This will help them become financially independent.