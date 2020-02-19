5 ways to build a sustainable future for your business

A sustainable company is the one whose purpose and actions are equally grounded in financial, environmental, and social concerns.

Many companies have started realizing that sustainability is crucial for surviving in a highly competitive market.

Here are five excellent ways to build a sustainable future for your business.

1- Adapt To Climate Change

Climate change is one of the major issues in the world right now. Big companies, such as Microsoft and Amazon, have started taking climate change seriously.

Amazon’s climate pledge commits to the adoption of 100% renewable energy by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Microsoft. too announced it would be carbon negative by 2030.

Global investment in renewable energy reached $2.5 trillion between 2010 and 2019, as cited by Maryville University. Invest in renewable sources, such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric, and save electricity whenever possible.

2- Allocate The Right Resources

Just as any company goal, building a sustainable future requires both time and money. Besides, you will need a person/team to ensure the sustainability process goes smoothly and that you achieve your goal by the deadline.

To improve the sustainability process, the team might need a lot of information, such as how you operate on a daily basis and your goals. Much of this information will be obtained from your employees, especially the project and team managers.

Also, make sure that they have the time to step aside from their daily work and contribute towards building a sustainable future for your business.

3- Incorporate Sustainability Into The Core Values of Your Company

The first step towards building a sustainable future for your business is by incorporating it into the core values of your company.

Companies like Apple and Ikea have started using environment-friendly alternatives to unsustainable business practices.

Apple is using 100% green energy to power its plants while Ikea is using ocean-bound plastics for manufacturing its products.

Grocery delivery startups like Mercato plant a tree with each Mercato green order in partnership with the Eden Reforestation projects.

Start by assessing your supply chain to determine what you can integrate into your company’s core values. You could also consider how you can contribute to (or take advantage of) the sustainability issues in your city.

Boeing, for instance, uses waste heat from a new Seattle sewer trunk line to heat the company’s assembly facilities. This way, Boeing saves on the cost of both heating equipment and fuel while making their business sustainable.

4- Reuse and Recycle

Careful planning and a little creativity can help implement reuse and recycle mentality across the business.

Here are a few ways you can reuse and recycle.

Recycle paper by using it for packing your products.

Furnish your office with second-hand furniture.

Use reusable water bottles.

Ban disposable cutlery in the office.

Replace fluorescent bulbs with LED lights.

Hire expert waste treatment contractors/managers.

Additionally, you can provide environmental training to your employees once every year.

5- Save Paper

Last but not least, reduce the amount of paper you use in your company. One of the best ways to save paper is by sharing documents digitally.

Use Microsoft Word or Google docs to create, edit, and share documents. If it’s a paper document, instead of taking out hundreds of print outs (to distribute it to employees), use a scanner to upload it in your system. Then share it via emails.

Wrapping Up

Building a sustainable future for your business can prove beneficial, both socially and economically. Start by incorporating sustainability into your company’s core values. Allocate the right resources to manage and see the sustainability process, focus on recycling, and save paper.